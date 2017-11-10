1. Celebrate the Season

Cost: Free!

Where: Alberta Legislature Building, 10800-97 Ave.

When: December 7 – 23

About: The first day of this month-long event features a choir performance and the Premier’s ceremonial turning on of the colourful lights outside the Legislature buildings. During the rest of the month, guests can enjoy afternoon and evening choir performances when visiting the Legislature rotunda.

More info here!

2. All Is Bright Festival

Cost: Free!

Where: 124 St. between 102 Ave. & 108 Ave.

When: Saturday, November 25, 3 pm – 8 pm

About: Celebrate the coming of winter with a stunning showcase of fashion, food, and entertainment on 124 St. Enjoy holiday-themed storefront displays, hot holiday drinks and food truck specialties, live music, and more!

More info here!

3.124 Grand Market’s Holiday Bazaar

Cost: Free admission

When: December 8 & 9

Where: Old Re-Use Centre, 10004-103A Ave.

About: The annual Holiday Bazaar features live music, food trucks, a cash bar, and many amazing vendors to help complete your holiday shopping!

More info here!

4. Luminaria

Cost: $13.50 Adult; $9.75 Senior; Children 4-12 $6.25; Children 3 and under are FREE

When: December 1–3, 5 – 9 pm

Where: University of Alberta Botanic Garden (formerly Devonian Botanic Garden), 5 km north of Devon on Hwy 60

About: Thousands of hand-lit candles sparkle along the paths of the Kurimoto Japanese Garden. Strolling singers, ice sculptures, hot apple cider at the bonfires, and illuminated Snow Sprites create an enchanting display that you will not want to miss. This event sells out early. Call for tickets 780-987-3054 ext. 2223 to avoid lineups or order them online.

More info here!



5. Zoominescence, a Festival of Light

Cost: $7.50 Adult; $5 Child

When: December 1 – 31, 5 – 9 pm

Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo

About: Every weekend in December will include this celebration of light, artistry, and imagination, including several special submissions to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary and its future. Admire the dazzling light installations created by local artists, participate in festive crafts, and visit the animals at the Edmonton Valley Zoo!

More info here!

6. Make It!

Cost: $6 Full weekend; Children 12 and under are FREE

When: November 23–26

Hours: Thu & Fri 11 am – 9 pm; Sat 10 am – 6 pm; Sun 11 am – 5 pm

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre

About: This handmade revolution includes more than 265 exhibitors and their handcrafted wares, with everything from bodycare and papergoods to woodworking and jewellery. Enjoy live music, food trucks, and even a beer garden while you shop!

More info here!

7. Santa’s Parade of Lights

Cost: Free!

When: November 18

Where: Jasper Ave., between 100 St. & 108 St..

About: Santa’s coming to town! Celebrate the wonders of winter at this festive parade with the jolly old man. And grab a tasty treat from one of the food trucks near the parade route! View a map of the parade route to find the best viewing spot here.

8. Candy Cane Lane

Cost: Free, though donations for the Edmonton Food Bank are accepted and appreciated. Extra fee for sleigh rides.

When: December 8 – January 2

Where: 148 St. between 100 Ave. & 92 Ave.

About: Grab a hot chocolate and take a stroll down Candy Cane Lane—a 10-block stretch of impressive residential displays of colourful Christmas lights and decorations. Or, see the sights while taking a festive sleigh ride!

More info here!

9. Festival of Trees

Cost: $10 Adult, $5 Senior (65+), $5 Youth (13-17), $2 Children (2-12), Infants under 2 are free

When: November 30 – December 3

Where: Shaw Conference Centre, 9797 Jasper Ave.

About: The University Hospital Foundation’s annual fundraiser is a family-friendly event with magnificently decorated trees, festive displays, uniquely decorated cakes, and the most intricate gingerbread houses you have ever seen! Enjoy family scavenger hunts, live entertainment, and a special visit from Santa.

More info here!

10. Amahl & the Night Visitors

Cost: $15 Adult; $5 Child/Youth under 16 ($35 Family: 2 adults over 16 & up to 3 children under 16)

When: December 27 – 28

Where: Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 10037 84 Ave NW.

About: In this English opera, a young boy offers his only possession—a crutch—as a gift for the three wise men to take with them for Jesus. This traditional holiday tale will renew your spirits and remind you of the special gifts each of us have to offer in the holiday season.

More info here!

11. Santa’s Arrival at West Edmonton Mall

Cost: Free, though donations for the Edmonton Food Bank are accepted and appreciated.

When: November 12, 10 am

Where: North Pole Place, West Edmonton Mall, 8882-170 St.

About: Come and welcome Santa to his home-away-from-home for the holiday season! Enjoy exciting entertainment and a pancake breakfast.

More info here!

12. Indigenous Artisans’ Holiday Market

Cost: Free!

When: November 23

Hours: 11 am – 2 pm

Where: Enterprise Square, 10230 Jasper Ave.

About: This craft sale features handmade items by Indigenous artisans and artists, including pottery, art, candles, blankets, and more.

More info here!

13. Winterfest

Cost: Free to browse!

When: December 1 – 3

Where: Snow Valley Ski Club, 119 St., one block south of Whitemud Dr.

About: Kick off the new skiing season with fun activities for the whole family! Try your hand at a special obstacle course, learn some helpful tips at a Winter Safety Carnival, and enjoy a pancake breakfast.

More info here!

14. Blue Christmas

Cost: $12.50 Adult; $10.50 Senior (65+); $10.50 Youth (13-17); $6.50 Child (2-12): Children under 2 are free.

When: Sunday, December 10, 11 am – 3 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory, 9626 – 96A St.

About: The Muttart Conservatory is throwing an event to get you into a festive mood! Activities include singing, crafts, planting, and even bannock roasting over the fire. Come see how some traditional toys are made and take in the new wintery Feature Pyramid.

More info here!

15.The Nutcracker (In a Nutshell)

Cost: $13.50

When: December 15 & 16; 10:30 am & 12:30 pm

Where: ATB Financial Arts Barn, 10330-84 Ave.

About: Bring the kids, toddlers, and babies to this 30-minute family-friendly rendition of The Nutcracker! Make Christmas crafts before the show, enjoy Tchaikovsky’s music, and then take part in the creativity workshop after the performance.

More info here!

16. Royal Bison Craft & Art Fair

Cost: $3; Kids get in free!

When: November 24 – 27 & December 1 – 3

Where: Old Strathcona Performing Arts Centre, 8426 Gateway Blvd.

About: Browse the beautiful boutique-like displays from local, independent vendors selling unique handmade clothing, jewellery, accessories, artwork, toys, and zines. This is the perfect fair to find a speciality, hand-made holiday gift! The fair has expanded and now welcomes all that is weird and eclectic from across western Canada.

More info here!

17. A Prairie Christmas

Cost: $13; Children under 2 are FREE

When: December 9 & 10

Where: Prairie Gardens & Adventure Farm, 56311 Lily Lake Rd., Bon Accord, 25 km north of Edmonton

About: Bundle up and enjoy some seasonal family fun at the cozy, rustic setting of Prairie Gardens and Adventure Farm. Decorate cookies with the elves, ride the magical Polar Express, get a family photo with Santa, make ornaments and gifts at the craft station, and enjoy hot chocolate and other treats in Mrs. Claus’ kitchen.

More info here!

18.CHiMPROV Christmas Shows

Cost: $12

When: Saturday, December 9 & 16, 10 pm

Where: Citadel Theatre, 9828-101A Ave.

About: Rapid Fire Theatre’s long-form improv show is doing two Christmas specials! Enjoy an improvised Super Special Xmas Special on December 9th, or check out what happens in Scrooge & Friends when three improvised holiday spirits teach Scrooge (special guest Glenn Nelson, who plays Scrooge in the Citadel’s A Christmas Carol) a holiday lesson on December 16.

More info here!

19. Edmonton Oil Kings’ Teddy Bear Toss

Cost: Tickets start at $20

When: Saturday, December 2, 7 pm

Where: Rogers Place

About: Watch WHL hockey teams Edmonton Oil Kings vs. Prince Albert Raiders and enjoy special holiday-themed entertainment, such as the Teddy Bear Toss on to the ice in support of Santa’s Anonymous.

More info here!

20. Christmas Films at Metro Cinema

Cost: Adults $13; Seniors $10; Student $10; Child $8

When: Throughout December

Where: Metro Cinema at the Garneau, 8712-109 St.

About: Watch a favourite holiday classic on the Metro’s historic screen, including A Christmas Story, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Die Hard, It’s A Wonderful Life, and more!

More info here!

​