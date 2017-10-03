Another chapter begins for WordFest 2017

By MICHAELA RITCHIE

What do you get when you bring dozens of renowned authors from around the globe, and the fans who worship their work, together for six days of idea sharing and bookish events across the city? Those in the know might call it madness… others call it Wordfest.

Celebrating its 22nd annual festival this year from October 9 to 15, Wordfest packs a cataclysmic literary punch with its delivery of over 70 programs to an average of 15,000 readers and writers alike over the course of the week. Programming includes readings by both local and international best-selling authors, writing workshops, and discussion panels for just about every literary topic you can think of, from planning a novel to publishing it.

Featured guest authors have previously included the likes of Margaret Atwood, David Suzuki, Chuck Palahniuk, Yann Martel, C.C. Humphreys, and Guy Gavriel Kay, and this year promises a similar array of over 80 shining literary stars for attendees to extract wisdom from.

More than just a once-a-year occasion for those who partake, through its not-for-profit arts organization of the same name, Wordfest also curates a bevy of perennial gatherings to keep Calgary’s literary community vibrant all the year through, including engagement programs at Calgary schools through Wordfest Youth.

For more information, or to purchase tickets for live events, visit WordFest online at www.wordfest.com, call 403-237-9068, or tweet @wordfesttweets.

>> Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and tag your Calgary posts and photos with #WhereYYC