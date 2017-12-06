Where to go for Art Markets this Weekend

Another weekend of holiday markets and galleries is here! Go find your Christmas gifts, get your own creative juices flowing, or just show support for local artists. There is plenty to see all weekend.

Thursday, December 7

Galleries

Free First Thursday Night

Glenbow, 5 – 9 pm

Karin Thorsteinsson

Marion Nicoll Gallery (ACAD) reception 6 – 8 pm

Back To The Land Photo Exhibition & Opening

Village Brewery, 6 – 9 pm

The Bitterness of Bad Solitude: Publication Launch

Untitled Art Society, 7 – 10 pm

Holiday Markets

10th Annual Under $100 Art Show

December 7 – 10 (4030 – 8 St SE ) Admission $5

Opening Reception (open to the public) Dec 7 6-10pm

Weekend Hours Dec 8-10 11am-7pm

Calgary Festival of Crafts

BMO Centre Dec 7 – 10

Thursday, December 7 – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, December 8 – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 9 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, December 10 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Misc

Beers and Cameras YYC

Hose and Hound Neighbourhood Pub, 6 pm (walking and photography tour, Inglewood)

Friday, December 8

Galleries

The Side Door To Perception, Art & Social Justice

cSpace, 1 – 3 pm

Not So Mini Print Exchange and Exhibition

Alberta Printmakers, 7 – 10 pm

Exhibition tour with Jacob Huffman

Esker Foundation, 7 – 8 pm

Holiday Markets

Curated. Holiday Market YYC Weekend 3

December 8 – 10, Deerfoot City (Admission $4)

Friday 10am to 9pm Saturday 10am to 6pm Sunday 11am to 5pm

Market Collective Cheer: December 8, 9, 10

The Yellow Warehouse, December 8 – 10

Friday 4 – 9 pm, Saturday and Sunday 10am – 6pm

Splash Art Christmas Market

Neon Milkshake Art Studio Dec 8 – 10 (Fri 5 – 9 pm, Sat noon – 8 pm, Sun noon – 6 pm)

Saturday, December 9

Galleries

Maddie Alexander / Dancing On My Own

Femme Wave/New Gallery, 12 pm

Whose side are you on anyway? Tour with Shauna Thompson

Esker Foundation, 1 – 2 pm

This+That

Christine Klassen Gallery, 1 – 4 pm

Holiday Markets

Not Your Mother’s Bazaar – Christmas Show and Sale!

Rosemont Community Hall, 10 am – 4 pm

Antique & Collectible Market

Hillhurst Sunnyside Community Association, 10 am – 4 pm

Pop-up Holiday Market

Renfrew Community Association, 10 am – 3 pm

Artisan Christmas Market

Inglewood Community Hall, 11 am – 5 pm

Misc

Christmas Pet Photos With Santa!

Pisces Pet Emporium, Sat and Sun, starting at 11 am

Krampus Run Calgary

Ship and Anchor, 5 pm – midnight

Sunday, December 10

Misc

Northwestival

University of Calgary, 1 – 7 pm

