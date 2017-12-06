Where to go for Art Markets this Weekend

Another weekend of holiday markets and galleries is here! Go find your Christmas gifts, get your own creative juices flowing, or just show support for local artists. There is plenty to see all weekend.
Thursday, December 7
Galleries
Free First Thursday Night
Glenbow, 5 – 9 pm
Karin Thorsteinsson
Marion Nicoll Gallery (ACAD) reception 6 – 8 pm
Back To The Land Photo Exhibition & Opening
Village Brewery, 6 – 9 pm
The Bitterness of Bad Solitude: Publication Launch
Untitled Art Society, 7 – 10 pm
Holiday Markets
10th Annual Under $100 Art Show
December 7 – 10 (4030 – 8 St SE ) Admission $5
Opening Reception (open to the public) Dec 7 6-10pm
Weekend Hours Dec 8-10 11am-7pm
Calgary Festival of Crafts
BMO Centre Dec 7 – 10
Thursday, December 7 – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, December 8 – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, December 9 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, December 10 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Misc
Beers and Cameras YYC
Hose and Hound Neighbourhood Pub, 6 pm (walking and photography tour, Inglewood)
Friday, December 8
Galleries
The Side Door To Perception, Art & Social Justice
cSpace, 1 – 3 pm
Not So Mini Print Exchange and Exhibition
Alberta Printmakers, 7 – 10 pm
Exhibition tour with Jacob Huffman
Esker Foundation, 7 – 8 pm
Holiday Markets
Curated. Holiday Market YYC Weekend 3
December 8 – 10, Deerfoot City (Admission $4)
Friday 10am to 9pm Saturday 10am to 6pm Sunday 11am to 5pm
Market Collective Cheer: December 8, 9, 10
The Yellow Warehouse, December 8 – 10
Friday 4 – 9 pm, Saturday and Sunday 10am – 6pm
Splash Art Christmas Market
Neon Milkshake Art Studio Dec 8 – 10 (Fri 5 – 9 pm, Sat noon – 8 pm, Sun noon – 6 pm)
Saturday, December 9
Galleries
Maddie Alexander / Dancing On My Own
Femme Wave/New Gallery, 12 pm
Whose side are you on anyway? Tour with Shauna Thompson
Esker Foundation, 1 – 2 pm
This+That
Christine Klassen Gallery, 1 – 4 pm
Holiday Markets
Not Your Mother’s Bazaar – Christmas Show and Sale!
Rosemont Community Hall, 10 am – 4 pm
Antique & Collectible Market
Hillhurst Sunnyside Community Association, 10 am – 4 pm
Pop-up Holiday Market
Renfrew Community Association, 10 am – 3 pm
Artisan Christmas Market
Inglewood Community Hall, 11 am – 5 pm
Misc
Christmas Pet Photos With Santa!
Pisces Pet Emporium, Sat and Sun, starting at 11 am
Krampus Run Calgary
Ship and Anchor, 5 pm – midnight
Sunday, December 10
Misc
Northwestival
University of Calgary, 1 – 7 pm
