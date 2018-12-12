Where to go for afternoon tea in Calgary this holiday season

By RACHAEL FREY

While a fancy tea service is a lovely way to spend an afternoon at any time of the year, there’s something particularly special about it around the winter holidays — a time when socializing over a warm beverage is on everyone’s to-do list.

Courtesy Bow Valley Ranche.

BOW VALLEY RANCHE RESTAURANT

Take in the wintery beauty of Fish Creek Park and the vintage vibe of Bow Valley Ranche, a heritage house built in 1896, along with a delectable afternoon tea service. The three-tiered tray is loaded with tea sandwiches, fresh scones, clotted cream and jam, tea cakes and mini pastries. It is served weekend afternoons, 2 – 4 pm, in the winter months.

FAIRMONT PALLISER

The Palliser’s traditional afternoon tea has been upgraded with some special holiday flair with its move up to the Gold Floor Lounge, which boasts spectacular views of downtown Calgary from the twelfth floor. Choose from an array of loose-leaf teas, including the Palliser’s exclusive Margaret’s Hope Darjeeling, and a mouth-watering assortment of pastries and tea sandwiches. Seatings are available December 20 – 23 and 27 – 30, 12 – 4 pm.

Courtesy Heritage Park.

HERITAGE PARK HISTORICAL VILLAGE

Stepping in to Heritage Park’s Famous 5 Centre of Canadian Women, a replica of the family home of suffragette Nellie McClung, is like travelling back in time to a different era of Canadian life. Served in the house’s beautifully decorated dining room, the tea will include an assortment of holiday-inspired treats, from petite finger sandwiches to chocolate-dipped shortbread and mince meat tarts — don’t forget the warm apple cider! Sittings are from 11 am to 1:30 pm, December 28 – 30.