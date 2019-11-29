Where to Find Local Gifts in Calgary

By Anna Rybnickova

Going home for the holidays? Want to surprise your out-of-town relatives and friends with a truly Calgarian gift? Look no further, as we’ve compiled a list of places where you can find the best presents for your loved ones. For more inspiration, take a peek into our digital edition .

Steeling Home



Steeling Home is a home to many wonderfully original Calgary-themed items, including locally-made T-shirts, maps, prints, mugs, in-house made candles and other accessories. According to the store owner Jennifer Leblond, the hand embroidered hearts over the map of Calgary and Alberta (see below) are especially popular at this time of year.

Steeling Home, 1010 17 Ave SW, steelinghome.ca

Glenbow Museum Shop

The shop offers a variety of locally produced, hand-made items, such as jewelry, apparel, mugs, accessories and much more. The Glenbow Museum shop supports local and Indigenous artists by collaborating with Etsy, enabling aspiring Calgarian and Albertan artists to showcase their work.

Glenbow Museum Shop, 130 9 Ave SE, glenbow.org/shop/

Chapters – Indigo

Indigo is not only a bookstore – you can find many original gifts in its many locations throughout Calgary, as well as on their e-shop. These include many Calgary Flames-themed accessories, such as bottle openers, pucks or wallets, or the all-time favourite cookbook Calgary Eats by Gail Norton and Karen Ralph.

Multiple locations, chapters.indigo.ca

White Eagle Native Crafts

Owned and operated by First Nations people, this shop features native crafts, fashions, jewelry, blankets, moccasins and gifts. Check out their wonderfully colourful Regalia Scarves or the oh-so-fluffy and comfortable Manitobah Mukluks, perfect for harsh Calgary winters.

White Eagle Native Crafts, 9915 Chiila Blvd, on the Tsuu T’ina Reserve, Facebook Page

Alberta Boot Company

Calgary is not called the Cow-Town for nothing! Original cowboy boots are the perfect gift from this Wild West city. Alberta Boot Company has been making them since 1978 and since then has outfitted royalty, movie stars, entertainers, celebrities, athletes, public figures, religious leaders and everyone else who is caught in the fascinating air surrounding the Wild West.

Alberta Boot Company, 50 – 50 Ave SE, albertaboot.com

Smithbilt Hats

And what goes well with cowboy boots? A proper hat, of course! Since 1919, Smithbilt Hats has been producing the cowboy hats for a wide range of clientele. Their signature “Calgary white hat,” which symbolizes hospitality, is ever-popular in Alberta and has even been worn by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. This accessory is the sign of a true cowboy so why not get it from a traditional business and support a local craft?

Smithbilt Hats Inc, 1015 11 St SE, smithbilthats.com