Where to Find Famous Movie Locations in Calgary

International Bloggers from FanGirl Quest Share Their Tips for Exploring Locations from the Big Screen

By TIIA ÖHMAN & SATU WALDEN

Movies have always created a sense of wonder and brought sights from faraway locations to our living rooms. Visiting filming locations is about seeing the world, but in some inexplicable way, it’s also about getting closer to the movies, actors, and filmmakers we love. For travellers, it’s also a way to visit the fascinating places they’ve seen depicted on screen. Now movie buffs can head straight to locations where some of their favourite films and television shows were shot.

The Bourne Legacy, Inception, The Revenant, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford

The opening scene of The Bourne Legacy, where Jeremy Renner’s character emerges from a chilly lake, was filmed in Kananaskis. The Revenant also used many locations in and around Kananaskis, until the production had to do a surprise move to the southern tip of South America in Argentina due to lack of snow. Other movies filmed in this region include The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford and Inception. Scenes for two of Leonardo DiCaprio’s major films were filmed at the Fortress Mountain Ski Resort in Kananaskis: Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s The Revenant, which he finally won an Oscar for, and Christopher Nolan’s Inception.

Brokeback Mountain

This iconic local western bar where Jake Gyllenhaal’s character Jack Twist first meets Anne Hathaway’s Lureen Newsome in Brokeback Mountain is Ranchman’s Cookhouse and Dancehall in Calgary. A big portion of the movie was filmed in Kananaskis. Among the majestic mountains and pristine lakes you’ll find the boys’ camping sites and forest trails. The unforgettable “I wish I knew how to quit you” scene was filmed at the Upper Kananaskis Lake.

Over 150 Productions

The massive John Scott Ranch in Longview has served the movie industry for over thirty years. The ranch has livestock, western props, wagons and buggies and has been involved in over 150 productions over the years.

Heartland, Fargo, Unforgiven

The town of High River is an important location for all the fans of Heartland. Here you can peek through the windows in Maggie’s Diner, Tack and Feed in real life. Fargo has made use of several locations in and around Calgary for production of its three seasons, but the action-packed season two finale in particular was filmed at the High River Motor Motel. Clint Eastwood’s Unforgiven also stopped by here, as well as in several other small towns including Brooks, Longview, and Drumheller.

Bollywood in Town

In the 1980s, Switzerland was the destination of choice for Bollywood movie locations. Today, Canada has become a prominent backdrop in Indian film sets, and Calgary has seen an influx of celebrities from out east filming in town. The city was a key destination in the film Tum Bin (Without You) with scenes shot at the Calgary Tower, the Famous 5 statues and The Barley Mill downtown. Parts of Dus (Ten) were filmed in Calgary, including a scene at McMahon Stadium. Banff National Park was also featured in these films, and a famous shot in the movie Koi… Mil Gaya (Someone… is Found) was filmed at Peyto Lake.

