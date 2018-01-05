  • eat
January 5th, 2018
where.ca > Alberta > Calgary > Where to Dine Awards: Calgary’s Best Restaurants 2017

Where to Dine Awards: Calgary’s Best Restaurants 2017

Our panel of 10 judges had a difficult task this year due to the extremely high bar that is being set by Calgary’s restaurants. There was much rigorous debate before they narrowed it down to 12 stellar examples of the very best the city has to offer. Each of these restaurants (presented in alphabetical order) are well worth the time and offer something new to visitors to Calgary—they are all original to our city. We invite you to see for yourself what our judges are raving about.

ANJU RESTAURANT

        BAR VON DER FELS: BEST NEW RESTAURANT

BONTERRA TRATTORIA 

Photo by Gustav Nel.

BRIDGETTE BAR 

DEANE HOUSE 

FOREIGN CONCEPT 

THE NASH 

PIGEONHOLE 

RIVER CAFÉ

ROUGE 

SUZETTE BRITTANY BISTRO

TEN FOOT HENRY: RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR

The 2018 Where to Dine Awards Panel of Independent Judges 

Carmen Cheng
Food Blogger, @FoodKarmaBlog

Elizabeth Chorney-Booth
Food Writer, @elizaboothy

Dan Clapson
Food Writer, @dansgoodside

Linda Garson
Owner and host, Vine and Dine, @vineanddine

Patricia Koyich
Hospitality Instructor and Former Restauranteur, @foodieforsure

Ryan Massel
Blogger, @immrfabulous

Mike Morrison
Blogger, @mikesbloggity

Gwendolyn Richards
Food Writer, @gwendolynmr

Cindy Stewart
Guest Service Manager, Chef Concierge, Westin Hotel, @stewart_cindy

Julie Van Rosendaal
Food Writer, @dinnerwithjulie

