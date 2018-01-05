Where to Dine Awards: Calgary’s Best Restaurants 2017

Our panel of 10 judges had a difficult task this year due to the extremely high bar that is being set by Calgary’s restaurants. There was much rigorous debate before they narrowed it down to 12 stellar examples of the very best the city has to offer. Each of these restaurants (presented in alphabetical order) are well worth the time and offer something new to visitors to Calgary—they are all original to our city. We invite you to see for yourself what our judges are raving about.

ANJU RESTAURANT

BAR VON DER FELS: BEST NEW RESTAURANT

BONTERRA TRATTORIA

BRIDGETTE BAR

DEANE HOUSE

FOREIGN CONCEPT

THE NASH

PIGEONHOLE

RIVER CAFÉ

ROUGE

SUZETTE BRITTANY BISTRO

TEN FOOT HENRY: RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR

The 2018 Where to Dine Awards Panel of Independent Judges

Carmen Cheng

Food Blogger, @FoodKarmaBlog

Elizabeth Chorney-Booth

Food Writer, @elizaboothy

Dan Clapson

Food Writer, @dansgoodside

Linda Garson

Owner and host, Vine and Dine, @vineanddine

Patricia Koyich

Hospitality Instructor and Former Restauranteur, @foodieforsure

Ryan Massel

Blogger, @immrfabulous

Mike Morrison

Blogger, @mikesbloggity

Gwendolyn Richards

Food Writer, @gwendolynmr

Cindy Stewart

Guest Service Manager, Chef Concierge, Westin Hotel, @stewart_cindy

Julie Van Rosendaal

Food Writer, @dinnerwithjulie