Where to Dine Awards: Calgary’s Best Restaurants 2017

Our panel of 10 judges had a difficult task this year due to the extremely high bar that is being set by Calgary’s restaurants. There was much rigorous debate before they narrowed it down to 12 stellar examples of the very best the city has to offer. Each of these restaurants (presented in alphabetical order) are well worth the time and offer something new to visitors to Calgary—they are all original to our city. We invite you to see for yourself what our judges are raving about.
BAR VON DER FELS: BEST NEW RESTAURANT
TEN FOOT HENRY: RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR
The 2018 Where to Dine Awards Panel of Independent Judges
Carmen Cheng
Food Blogger, @FoodKarmaBlog
Elizabeth Chorney-Booth
Food Writer, @elizaboothy
Dan Clapson
Food Writer, @dansgoodside
Linda Garson
Owner and host, Vine and Dine, @vineanddine
Patricia Koyich
Hospitality Instructor and Former Restauranteur, @foodieforsure
Ryan Massel
Blogger, @immrfabulous
Mike Morrison
Blogger, @mikesbloggity
Gwendolyn Richards
Food Writer, @gwendolynmr
Cindy Stewart
Guest Service Manager, Chef Concierge, Westin Hotel, @stewart_cindy
Julie Van Rosendaal
Food Writer, @dinnerwithjulie