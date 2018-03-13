Where to celebrate Pi Day in Calgary and other foodie updates

By Silvia Pikal

Read the latest in our bi-monthly food and drink series, which rounds up eats, drinks and food news!

Where to get pizza and pie in Calgary for Pi Day

In our geeky hearts, Pi Day (March 14) is one of the best days of the year. The annual celebration of pi, the sexy mathematical constant you know and love, is observed around the world with specials on arguably two of the best foods on the planet—pizza and pie.

Hop by one of Calgary’s Blaze Pizza locations to add some pizzazz to your day for personal pizzas at the special pi price of $3.14.

The Beltliner is participating in Pi Day again this year by offering apple and Saskatoon mini pies for —you guessed it—$3.14.

Crave Cupcakes will be selling raspberry sour cream pies for $5. The single-serving pies are baked with raspberry sour cream filling and topped with brown sugar pecan crumble, along with a pi symbol in honour of Beakerhead (and the Mathletes among us)— $1.00 from each pie sold will benefit Beakerhead programming. Pre-order or stop by a store on March 13 or 14.

Elwood and the Rabbit now open for lunch

This new restaurant in Bridgeland with quirky rabbit-themed décor cooks globally inspired comfort food. They’ve officially opened their doors to the lunch crowd, providing hungry diners with tantalizing menu options like buttermilk fried chicken with kimchi potato salad, or grilled flank steak with hot and sour wild rice.

Get your brunch on at Murrieta’s Bar & Grill

A post shared by Murrieta’s Bar + Grill Calgary (@murrietas_calgary) on Mar 1, 2018 at 9:49am PST



Murrieta’s is officially serving brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 3 pm. You’ll find mouth-watering traditional brunch dishes like eggs benedict, along with modern fare including banana bread French toast, tiramisu pancakes, avocado toast and smoked salmon tacos.

Michael Noble launches Noble Fare catering

A post shared by Noble Fare – Catering & Events (@noblefareyyc) on Mar 2, 2018 at 3:22pm PST



Michael Noble, the chef behind highly successful and acclaimed restaurants The Nash and Notable in Calgary, launched Noble Fare Catering and Events on March 1.

“We’re doing what we do best in small bites,” Noble said.

Noble Fare will serve weddings, parties and corporate events with the delicious and familiar comfort food you know and love from Notable and The Nash, along with options from a wine and cocktail list.

We were lucky enough to try some bites at the launch party, which included unbelievably gooey mac n’ cheese and tasty mini burgers cooked right in Noble’s restaurants for catering customers.

Vintage Chophouse offering Social Hour

A post shared by Vintage Chophouse (@vintagechopyyc) on Feb 6, 2018 at 10:13am PST

Vintage Chophouse and Tavern now has a social hour menu with food and drink specials. We’re eyeing meaty and decadent plates like the BBQ glazed confit duck wings for $12, pork belly tacos for $5 each and beef ribs for $10.