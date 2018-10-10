Where to buy hemp products in Calgary

By Silvia Pikal

Hemp is a versatile crop that can be cultivated for fibre used in clothing, rope and paper products or cultivated for seed. It’s a super plant that has been widely maligned thanks to the fact that it’s one of two strains of the cannabis sativa plant — the other being marijuana. Hemp has very low levels of the mind-altering chemical THC, which has made marijuana famous. We’re showing some love to this misunderstood plant by highlighting hemp clothing and bath and body products you can find in Calgary.

Courtesy Rocky Mountain Soap Company

Refresh with hemp-based soap

Use Rocky Mountain Soap Company’s patchouli and mint soap on your face, hands or body to nourish dry skin. The soap contains a blend of essential oils, including peppermint leaf, patchouli leaf and hempseed. Free of artificial colour, synthetic fragrances and preservatives, it also contains green clay to help remove dead skin cells.

Courtesy The Apothecary in Inglewood.

Personal care that’s good for the Earth

Tired of buying pads every month? Pick up a reusable menstrual pad at The Apothecary in Inglewood. The pads are lined with a fabric made of organic hemp, which is soft and absorbent.

No period? No problem! They also sell hemp seed oil, which they recommended for hair care along with jojoba to restore damaged and dry hair, or massaged into the nail bed for stronger nails.

Courtesy Seed.

Add some hemp to your wardrobe

Seed clothing is designed and manufactured in Calgary and made with all-natural fabrics, including hemp and cotton. Seed clothing is sold primarily on their website, or at pop-up shops around the city.

Courtesy Ketchum Public Relations.

A healthy snack

Pick up hemp foods at Community Natural Foods. Try the Manitoba Harvest Hemp Hearts, which we love sprinkling on cereal, yogurt and salads for some crunch.