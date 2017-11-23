  • eat
November 23rd, 2017
where.ca > Alberta > Calgary > Where Calgary’s 2017 Holiday Gift Guide

Where Calgary’s 2017 Holiday Gift Guide

By MICHAELA RITCHIE

This holiday season, shop Where Calgary’s favourite finds for under your tree. (Photo by Jason Dziver.)

There’s no denying that the holiday season is finally upon us—it’s in the window displays at the nearest shopping mall, it’s on the radio, and with Black Friday fast approaching, it’s even in our email inbox. For some, it’s a welcome arrival… and for others, not so much. But whether you’re a Saint Nick or a Scrooge, we know you’ll thank yourself later for getting started on your Christmas shopping now. While you’re at it, why not consider adding some of our favourite items from Calgary retailers to your list, and add some local flare to this year’s gift giving festivities?

Click on each item below to discover more about it, including price and where to purchase. To shop our complete 2017 Holiday Gift Guide, pick up our November/December 2017 print issue on stands now, or browse our digital edition here.

Tech the Halls
Modern throwbacks to treasured classics like record players and polaroid cameras are making a comeback alongside the futuristic e-readers and paper-thin mobile phones of tomorrow.


Walking in a Winter Wonderland
This season’s finest footwear for your family and friends—everything from reading socks to party shoes, and some requisite cozy slippers!


Baby It’s Cold Outside
Apparel for making the most of Calgary’s snowy onslaughts… or staying toasty inside and avoiding it entirely.


Silver and Gold
Sparkle at this year’s office Christmas party with icy jewels and accessories, or give the gift of the glow with the help of some top beauty brands for men and women.

 

The Little Drummer Toys
Remember when you were little and Christmas was all about the shiny new toys? These gifts are sure to wow the kiddies in your life, and perhaps even bring your inner child out to play!

 

Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire
It wouldn’t truly be Christmas without yummy treats and savoury eats! If you love to cook, or have a chef in your life, then these gifts need to be on your list!


I’ll Be Home for Christmas
Nothing gets us in the spirit of the season like putting up the tree, decking the halls, mailing out our Christmas cards, and digging our best dinnerware out from the back of the cupboard!

 

