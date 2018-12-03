Where Calgary Gift Guide 2018

BY RACHAEL FREY, SILVIA PIKAL & SHAUNA MCGINN

In the often hectic holiday season, deciding on a gift for every person on your list can be pretty stressful. Our yearly gift guide has items ranging from children’s toys to high-end apparel, and we crafted it to encompass a wide variety of budgets, styles, and tastes. Plus, it features some amazing Calgary-based businesses and artisans – so if you’re looking to support local, you’ve come to the right place. If you’d like a printed version of the guide, be sure to pick up a copy of our November/December 2018 issue!

Photography by Jason Dziver.

FOR KIDS

Multi-sized playing marbles, $1.50 – $3.95, LIVINGSTONE & CAVELL

Mechanical robot toy, $44.95, LIVINGSTONE & CAVELL

A perfect item for the little science and tech lover, this toy robot also looks stylish displayed as part of funky themed décor.

What We See in the Stars by Kelsey Oseid, $22.99, SHELF LIFE BOOKS

Suede baby moccasins, $23, STEELING HOME

Warm, cozy, and durable, these booties are suitable for babies 0-6 months old.

Pizza sticker patch, $4.95, PAPYRUS

KITCHEN, HOME, & STATIONARY

Star and heart-shaped cookie cutters, $15 each, WILLIAMS SONOMA

An excellent add-on item for seasoned bakers, or a good go-to for a holiday gift exchange, these cookie cutters can be bought in sets or individually.

Marble star coasters, $43.95, WILLIAMS SONOMA

Gold place mats, $15 each, WILLIAMS SONOMA

Copper measuring cups, $101.95, WILLIAMS SONOMA

These copper pieces look great on display in any kitchen and hit all the marks when it comes to sleek, stylish and simple.

Copper ladle, $59.95, WILLIAMS SONOMA

‘Share’ serving plate, $101.95, WILLIAMS SONOMA

Reclaimed wood Alberta sign, $40, RURAL CREATIVE

This stunning locally made artwork comes in various colours, and is the ultimate way to show some love to our beautiful province.

The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas book, $25.99, CHAPTERS INDIGO

YYC dishtowel, $26, STEELING HOME

Whether you’re a Calgarian or not, this city-themed dishtowel is a lovely handcrafted accessory item for any kitchen.

The Golden Book of Fortune Telling, by K.C. Jones, $20.95, CHAPTERS INDIGO

Feminist Agenda notebook, $26, REID’S

This popular item from a local stationary retailer is great for the planner on your list who likes to make a statement.

1917 notebook, $20.98, REID’S

Kaweco rose gold fountain pen, $99, REID’S

Ruth Bader Ginsburg dissent mints, $5.95, LIVINGSTONE & CAVELL

The ideal stocking stuffer for Notorious RBG fans.

Gold treasure bars, $9.95, LAND & SEA

Moderne Art Deco magnifying glass, $39.95, PAPYRUS

CLOTHING & ACCESSORIES

Silver dotted custom boots, $560, ALBERTA BOOT CO.

Balenciaga knife metallic ankle boots, $1,740, HOLT RENFREW

New Year’s Eve, anyone? These stylish boots carry all the glitz and glamour while remaining wearable.

Saint Laurent Hi-Top leather sneakers, $775, SAK’S FIFTH AVENUE

Pyjama shorts, $49.95, VICTORIA’S SECRET

Snowflake wool mittens, $65, STEELING HOME

Because who doesn’t need a new pair of cozy mittens for the cold months ahead?

Salvatore Ferragamo Mini Vara Silver bag, $1,400, SAK’S FIFTH AVENUE

Bunny charm and coin purse, $550, LOEWE

Atom-patterned scarf, $44, BEAKERHEAD

Sold at Beakerhead, the storefront for Calgary’s yearly science-meets-art event, this stylish scarf is sure to become a beloved item for the science minds in your life.

Tanner Goods Journeyman card and cash holder in natural, $80, BROOKLYN CLOTHING CO.

Tanner Goods key lanyard in natural, $80, BROOKLYN CLOTHING CO.

Deakin & Francis cufflinks, $450, SUPREME MENSWEAR

Modelled after old school diving suit masks, find these timeless and unique cufflinks at one of Calgary’s most popular menswear boutiques.