What’s new and noteworthy at Calgary bars

By SHAUNA MCGINN

BE YOUR OWN BARTENDER

If there’s a place to learn how to make a proper drink it’s at Shelter YYC, where the ultra-cool vibe and unique style prove they’re at the cutting edge of cocktail connoisseurship. Shelter offers public classes on the rudiments — and, if you get that far, intricacies — of cocktail making, even for those who think they’re hopeless in the drink-crafting department. Sign up as an individual or with a group and learn the basics of putting together spirits with their respective mixes, as well as simple ways to get creative.

MODERN STEAK, PART TWO

This beloved Calgary steakhouse opened a second location mid-December in the Imperial Bank building, one of the prominent historical buildings on downtown’s Stephen Avenue. The restaurant’s first level is called Bar Modern, which has its own menu and unique atmosphere, while the second level houses the Modern Steak Calgarians know and love. Expect their stock of fresh Alberta beef locally sourced from family owned ranches on the menu. In addition to an excellent selection of steaks, find an array of seafood dishes and other complementary plates.

NEW BREWS

Opened in the Beltline this past fall, this brewery boasts a 100 plus-seat taproom with floor-to-ceiling windows that reveal the magic happening in the brewing room just steps away. Joining Calgary’s impressive arsenal of over 30 craft breweries, Inner City has eight house-made beers on tap: four of them core brews, four seasonal. Their own creations include a hoppy blonde IPA called the Bridgelandia — named for Calgary’s Bridgeland neighbourhood — and a dark porter named after nearby Victoria Park.