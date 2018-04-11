What’s new and notable with Calgary restaurants

By SILVIA PIKAL

April 11, 2018

Read the latest in our bi-monthly food and drink series, which rounds up eats, drinks and food news!

Elbow Room launches spring menu

Elbow Room’s new spring menu launched on April 10. The elegant restaurant in Britannia focuses on globally inspired Canadian cuisine. Luckily for our tastebuds, tried and true favourites are staying on the menu, including the crispy fried Brussels sprouts with irresistible serrano pepper cream sauce, and agnolotti — pasta squares stuffed with smoked chicken and mushroom filling.

From the new items, we loved the Char Siu option, which comes as a pork platter for two (or more) with charred pork belly, roasted tenderloin and miso mayonnaise, accompanied by Chinese pancakes, ginger soy vegetables and crispy rice. On the drinks list, don’t miss the samurai cocktail with plum sake and gin — it’s simply delicious.

Emilio’s and Blk Rbt open in Grain Exchange Building

Emilio’s is a new joint located in the Grain Exchange Building on 1st Street. The eatery is named after Alberta’s famous rumrunner Emilio Picarriello and serves contemporary, Italian-inspired dishes.

For a different vibe, drop into Blk Rbt speakeasy for snazzy beats, a sophisticated cocktail list and small bites. We dug all the artwork in the space and were wowed by the lemon pie sour cocktail — it was truly tasty.

Daily specials at Hayden Block Smoke and Whiskey

Hayden Block Smoke and Whiskey’s meat is smoked daily up to 14 hours in a Memphis-style smoker that can hold 685 pounds of meat. We couldn’t get enough of the brisket, available by the 1/2 pound, and it went perfectly with the epic mac, three cheese and bacon, and watermelon salad. Pair that with a side of corn bread for only $1 and you’re in meat heaven. They know their whiskey cocktails here, and the whiskey sour with Bulleit Bourbon was delightful, and presented with style.

Their daily specials are the perfect chance to try the delectable house-smoked meat and hand-crafted cocktails. Check out Tuesday’s $20 brisket and bourbon special and on Fridays, you can get a feature whiskey cocktail for $10.

OMO Teppan and Kitchen opens on Macleod Trail

This new restaurant on Macleod Trail seeks to give guests a fun Teppanyaki experience paired with exceptional Japanese hospitality. If you’ve never eaten Teppanyaki-style, you’re invited to sit around a large table where talented chefs prepare your food on a hot griddle, and show off their cooking skills in the process.

We couldn’t get enough of the teriyaki chicken and wagyu steak. It’s also the only restaurant in Alberta to serve Kobe beef, a delicacy known for its tenderness — call 24 hours ahead of time if you want a Kobe steak.

Aside from the six teppanaki tables, the restaurant holds more than 100 and has a kitchen menu with cold and hot appetizers, noodles, entrees, tempura, sushi and wagyu slices or sliders. Try sake off their drinks menu, or for something different, the cold-brewed premium green tea from Japan.