What’s new and exciting at 3 Calgary restaurants

By SILVIA PIKAL

Read the latest in our bi-monthly food and drink series, which rounds up eats, drinks and food news!

Cilantro celebrates 30 years with new space and new menu

Cilantro restaurant is celebrating thirty years in business this year. In honour of the momentous occasion, Cilantro revamped the main floor of their space and refreshed their menu to focus on Canadian-inspired cuisine, incorporating elk and bison from the Canadian Rocky Mountain Resorts game ranch.

Try a seriously tasty stand-out dish like the elk gnocchi, which features hand-rolled pasta in a tomato ragu, topped with slow-braised elk, kale and parmesan.

They’re still keeping wood-fired, flat-bread pizzas on the menus, an option customers have loved for the past three decades. Pizza lovers will want to order the wild boar sausage with sun-dried tomato and pickled sweet peppers—it’s a little sweet, a little spicy and completely delicious.

Look out for a dish that pays homage to a long-time staff member; Kim’s mushroom soup is named after a cook who’s been working in Cilantro’s kitchen since the very beginning, with no one else being able to whip up the soup quite the way Kim does.

They’ve introduced some new specials, too, from $8 classic cocktails on Tuesdays to cellar nights on Fridays when a rare bottle of wine is brought up from the cellar.

Seafood lovers rejoice: The Captain’s Boil comes to Calgary

A post shared by The Captain’s Boil (@thecaptainsboil) on Feb 24, 2018 at 9:03am PST

This franchise recently opened in Calgary and provides a real hands-on experience for the hardcore seafood fan. You’re given gloves, a bib and your seafood comes in a bag. Choose from lobster, shrimp, clams, mussels, Dungeness crab and more, as well as the flavour and spice level. Make sure you order a side of the Cajun fries—they’ll get you hooked on their seasoning mix.

The Tea House has a new cocktail menu

When you walk into Two Penny Chinese restaurant, look for the giant dragon’s head on the right and follow the stairs into the basement. There you’ll find the “seedy underbelly” of Two Penny known as The Tea House. The bar has a brand-new cocktail list thanks to cocktail mastermind Stephen Phipps, who formerly ran The Bourbon Room and Ricardo’s Hideaway. For a unique drink, try the sublime “slurpee 001” with gin, rosé, lychee and lemon.

It’s a different vibe downstairs. Inspired by Chinese-American dive bars, the space pumps tunes, has exposed brick and concrete walls, and is pretty stylish thanks to wallpaper printed with cartoon tigers. They host comedy nights on Thursdays, with a focus on showcasing quirky talent, and on Sundays the ping-pong table comes out.