What you need to know about YYC Hot Chocolate Fest

By SILVIA PIKAL

A competition for a good cause

YYC Hot Chocolate Fest is a friendly competition where Calgary cafés and restaurants create signature hot chocolates for the month of February. Hot chocolate lovers get to sip their way through the city and vote for their favourite drinks. Each year, a portion of the proceeds from each beverage are donated to support Calgary Meals On Wheels, which delivers healthy and affordable meals to Calgarians in need.

In 2017, Calgarians drank more than 20,000 hot chocolates—raising more than $35,000 for Calgary Meals on Wheels!

There’s something for everyone, with sweet hot chocolates, spicy hot chocolates, boozy hot chocolates and more.

Businesses went all out, from hot chocolate art to torched marshmallows and chocolate melted and mixed by hand.

Last year’s winner was The Taj Mahal from The Bean Stop, which made use of turmeric in the drink.

More than 50 businesses signed up so far

There are more than 50 confirmed businesses competing in YYC Hot Chocolate Fest in 2018, and more than 80 locations serving up drinks created specifically for the festival. Some long-time participants that will be back this year include Vendome Cafe, Cornerstone Music Cafe and Hexagon Board Game Cafe. Newcomers include the Regal Cat Cafe, Phil and Sebastian Coffee Roasters, Boogie’s Burgers and RE:GRUB. A full list of participants will be available on the YYC Hot Chocolate Fest website by February 1.

You can vote for Calgary’s Best Hot Chocolate online once the festival starts on February 1. To up the stakes, there will be a passport available for you to print and bring to each participating business. Whoever completes their passport first will win a prize pack.

Sample hot chocolate at the launch event

To get a taste of some of the drinks to come, check out the launch event on January 28 at Southcentre Mall at 10 am. There will be free samples and a limited number of passports at the launch.

Mark your calendars and let the battle begin for Calgary’s Best Hot Chocolate!