Weekend Market Round Up: December 14-17

By HOT ART YYC
This weekend’s art gallery, museum and market round up offers the last instalment of 2017’s Adult’s Only Night series at the TELUS Spark, a downtown art gallery that involves your smartphone in the magic, and—as you might expect 12 days before Christmas—an unprecedented number of holiday craft markets for those gift shopping procrastinators among you. Happy exploring!
Thursday, December 14
GALLERIES
Art Night
This is My City Art Society, at Motion Gallery, 6–8 pm
Adults Only Night at TELUS Spark: Greatest Hits
TELUS Spark, Calgary’s Science Centre, 6–10 pm, must be 18 years or older to attend
HOLIDAY MARKETS
Marketspot Winter Pop Up Shop
Southcentre Mall, Dec 14–17, 9 am – 7:30 pm
MISC.
Northern Reflections Window Exhibition: An Urban Art Exhibit
Downtown Calgary, presented through Dec 31
Friday, December 15
GALLERIES
Sleigh My Name, Sleigh My Name
TRUCK Contemporary Art, 8 pm – 1 am
Frozen Fruit Fest
Untitled Art Society, Dec 15-16, 8 pm – 2 am
HOLIDAY MARKETS
Curated Holiday Market YYC (Weekend 4)
December 15–17, Deerfoot City, admission $4, Fri (10am – 9pm), Sat (10am – 6pm), and Sun (11am – 5pm)
Market Collective Cheer:
The Yellow Warehouse, Inglewood, Fri (4–9 pm), Sat and Sun (10am – 6pm)
Saturday, December 16
GALLERIES
Melanie Morstad Popup Shop
Shades of Sleep, 11 am – 3 pm
Bee Kingdom Glass Christmas Sale
Bee Kingdom, Saturday & Sunday, 12–5 pm
Whose side are you on anyway? Tour with Shauna Thompson
Esker Foundation, 1–2 pm
Holiday Cheer(s) / Mark Dicey Edition Launch
Jarvis Hall Gallery, 2—4 pm
Uncommons – Art Show
Motion Gallery, 6–9 pm
Shaped Magazine Release Party
EMMEDIA Gallery, 7–10 pm
HOLIDAY MARKETS
Gift of Art Market
Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, 10 am – 4 pm
Yuletide Market
Hillhurst Sunnyside Community Association, 10 am – 4 pm
MISC.
Esoteric Bazaar Presents: Tim Burton
The Plaza Theatre, 9:45 pm – 1 am
