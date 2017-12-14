Weekend Market Round Up: December 14-17

By HOT ART YYC

This weekend’s art gallery, museum and market round up offers the last instalment of 2017’s Adult’s Only Night series at the TELUS Spark, a downtown art gallery that involves your smartphone in the magic, and—as you might expect 12 days before Christmas—an unprecedented number of holiday craft markets for those gift shopping procrastinators among you. Happy exploring!

Thursday, December 14

GALLERIES

Art Night

This is My City Art Society, at Motion Gallery, 6–8 pm

Adults Only Night at TELUS Spark: Greatest Hits

TELUS Spark, Calgary’s Science Centre, 6–10 pm, must be 18 years or older to attend

HOLIDAY MARKETS

Marketspot Winter Pop Up Shop

Southcentre Mall, Dec 14–17, 9 am – 7:30 pm

MISC.

Northern Reflections Window Exhibition: An Urban Art Exhibit

Downtown Calgary, presented through Dec 31

Friday, December 15

GALLERIES

Sleigh My Name, Sleigh My Name

TRUCK Contemporary Art, 8 pm – 1 am

Frozen Fruit Fest

Untitled Art Society, Dec 15-16, 8 pm – 2 am

HOLIDAY MARKETS

Curated Holiday Market YYC (Weekend 4)

December 15–17, Deerfoot City, admission $4, Fri (10am – 9pm), Sat (10am – 6pm), and Sun (11am – 5pm)

Market Collective Cheer:

The Yellow Warehouse, Inglewood, Fri (4–9 pm), Sat and Sun (10am – 6pm)

Saturday, December 16

GALLERIES

Melanie Morstad Popup Shop

Shades of Sleep, 11 am – 3 pm

Bee Kingdom Glass Christmas Sale

Bee Kingdom, Saturday & Sunday, 12–5 pm

Whose side are you on anyway? Tour with Shauna Thompson

Esker Foundation, 1–2 pm

Holiday Cheer(s) / Mark Dicey Edition Launch

Jarvis Hall Gallery, 2—4 pm

Uncommons – Art Show

Motion Gallery, 6–9 pm

Shaped Magazine Release Party

EMMEDIA Gallery, 7–10 pm

HOLIDAY MARKETS

Gift of Art Market

Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, 10 am – 4 pm

Yuletide Market

Hillhurst Sunnyside Community Association, 10 am – 4 pm

MISC.

Esoteric Bazaar Presents: Tim Burton

The Plaza Theatre, 9:45 pm – 1 am

