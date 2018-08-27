Taste the Rainbow: Must-try treats for Calgary Pride

By RYAN MASSEL

The rainbow flag will be soaring in Calgary during the city’s annual Calgary Pride festivities from August 24 to September 3. Many local businesses are celebrating by serving up unique menu offerings to wet whistles and please palettes in support of the LGBT community, and a number of them are donating a portion of the proceeds to a variety of charities, including Camp fYrefly. Here’s a sneak peek at some of the delicious offerings and collaborations you’ll see during Calgary Pride!