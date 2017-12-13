Subscribe to stop climate change with TreeEra

By MICHAELA RITCHIE

If you want to be able to browse the best that TV networks and cinemas alike have to offer, right from your living room, you can subscribe to Netflix. If you want unlimited access to over 4 million songs across all of your mobile devices, you can subscribe to Apple Music. If you want gourmet cheese delivered right to your door monthly, do we ever have good news for you. But what if you want to change the world? Is there an app for that?

Meet TreeEra—the first climate change solution that you can subscribe to.

By tapping into the low-cost monthly subscription model that has become popular with consumers following the rise of services like Apple Music and Netflix, TreeEra provides customers a chance to make a measurable difference in the fight against climate change for little more than their hourly wage per month.

“We have apple music accounts, or a Netflix account,” explains TreeEra co-founder Ryan Heal of the company’s subscription-based model. “We wanted to provide something for the younger generation that aligns with how they buy things.”

The idea for the business grew out of a simple coffee shared between Heal and co-founding Calgary musician Michael Fitzgerald. Both were concerned about the effects of climate change on our planet, and wanted to do something tangible to help reduce carbon footprints everywhere; but they also felt too uneducated about the depth of the problem at hand, and too helpless as individuals, to make any significant impact. They also believed most of the effective methods of combatting climate change out there required a level of involvement from activists that most ordinary folks just didn’t have the time or energy to commit to.

“Climate change isn’t a topic we like to think about,” says Fitzgerald. “For me it seems like a problem that isn’t really affecting my day to day. My brain gets to ‘What can I do?’ and then I generally move on to something that seems more pressing.”

But Fitzgerald and Heal suspected that they weren’t the only ones out there who felt short on answers, knowledge and resources. They began to build their community just six months ago, reaching out on social media and pairing up with local businesses and likeminded individuals to get the ball rolling. They partnered with Brinkman & Associates, one of the leading tree planting companies in Canada, to plant the saplings that their subscribers paid for. A year later, TreeEra has helped to put 12,000 in the ground… and they hope to some day plant one billion.

“What I like about this concept is that my subscription takes me off the sidelines,” Fitzgerald says. “Making a lifestyle change can be difficult…[but] for the price of a drop-in workout, or a few good coffees, individuals can start to make a measurable impact.”

For just $12 a month, 100 trees are planted on behalf of a subscriber annually. For $20, 200 trees are planted. Included in the price of monthly subscription is an embroidered patch to proudly display your commitment to the environmental effort, a tree certificate to commemorate your contribution, a badge for your social media profiles, and discounts at some of TreeEra’s retail partners, which thus far include Camp Brand Goods, Passenger, TrueBüch Kombucha, Playfield, and Treeline. A one-time purchase of a patch at participating retailers in Calgary is also available, and plants 5 trees for $15.

Following the intense devastation in British Columbia after this year’s wildfires, TreeEra has thus far been planting close to home and repairing areas ravaged by that natural disaster in Western Canada. Although the service already has subscribers from as far away as Europe and Australia, trees purchased through the program in years to come will continue to be planted on Canadian soil, replenishing the natural foliage cut down by logging, oil sands operations, and other industrial efforts.

“We’re not saying that planting trees will solve the problem,” Fitzgerald says. “All we are saying is that by doing so, we can start to make a difference.”

A new era is beginning, and if the minds behind TreeEra have their way, it’s going to be green.

