Calgary Souvenirs Get An Upgrade

By HANNA DEEVES

If you are looking for a little more than T-Shirts and tiny bottles of maple syrup to bring back home after visiting our beautiful city, try checking out these spots. Even locals are sure to find something to show off their Calgarian spirit.

Steeling Home

An independent shop that hosts local artists and puts a personal touch on original Calgary inspired items.

•1010 17 ave SW, 403-245-0777. steelinghome.ca

Moonstone Creation

This family-run business makes authentic hand-made native crafts, clothing, and accessories, making it the perfect place to find something truly unique.

•1219 10 ave SE, 403-261-2650. moonstonecreation.com

Galleria Inglewood

Home to Canadian artists, everything in this store is sure to be one of a kind.

•907 9 ave SE, 403-270-3612. calgarycraftedgifts.com

Cody & Sioux

How can you go to cow town and not pick up a cowboy hat? This shop makes western wear modern and showcases Calgary’s past in a wearable way.

•1226B 9 ave SE, 403-264-2489. codyandsioux.com

Glenbow Museum Shop

With items that reflect the exhibits at the museum as well as hand crafted jewelry and more, it will be hard not to find something.

•130 9 ave SE, 403-268-4119. glenbow.org

Stampede Store

Just because you might have missed out on Stampede week, doesn’t mean you have to miss out of Stampede swag.

•BMO Centre, 1410 Olympic Way SE, 403-261-0101. calgarystampede.com

