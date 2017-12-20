6 holiday films screening in Calgary

Story and photography by SILVIA PIKAL and MICHAELA RITCHIE

There are many classic festive flicks screening in Calgary until Christmas, and some are free! Check out our list of movies, all of which have been previously viewed and loved by us in the past and are often part of our holiday season traditions.

The Polar Express

No matter how many Christmases you’ve seen, you’re never too old to keep buying into the magic! This Christmas tale follows unnamed “hero boy” as he embarks on the journey of a lifetime aboard the Polar Express, bound for the North Pole on Christmas Eve. Along the way, he meets a cast of live action motion capture characters straight out of the uncanny valley (six of which are played by Tom Hanks, including Santa Claus, and the boy himself). Through this train ride, “hero boy” learns the importance of keeping Christmas alive in his heart all year. Watch it for free at the Plaza Theatre on December 20. Make sure to reserve your seat online.

• Plaza Theatre, 1133 Kensington Rd NW, theplaza.ca

White Christmas

It isn’t truly Christmas without snow—or Bing Crosby’s bellowing baritone! Catch a heartwarming helping of both in this 1954 rom-com musical. A pair of singing and dancing World War II vets (Crosby and Danny Kaye) become entangled in a mess of mishap and mistletoe while trying to put on a show to save their old General’s new hotel. The classic is screening on December 20 at Heritage Park as part of their Dinner and A Movie series. Enjoy a three-course menu inspired by the movie at the Selkirk Grille before the show, then head on over to the Gasoline Alley Museum, where a cash bar, popcorn and big screen await you.

• Heritage Park Historical Village, 1900 Heritage Dr SW, heritagepark.ca

Elf

On December 21, catch a screening of Elf at Globe Cinema. This flick starts Will Ferrell as Buddy, a naïve and sheltered man raised as an elf in the North Pole. After failing to keep up with his elf colleagues in Santa’s workshop, he discovers he’s actually human—and goes on an epic quest to find and connect with his biological father in the Big Apple. Hilarity ensues!

• Globe Cinema, 617 – 8 Ave SW, globecinema.ca

Home Alone

Buttermilk Fine Waffles is screening two beloved holiday films at its restaurant on December 22. First up is Home Alone, which features the adventures of a precocious and slightly unhinged 8-year-old boy (played by Macaulay Culkin) left behind by his negligent family over the holidays. At first pleased to run the house, he finds himself tasked with defending the homestead from burglers. Hilarity ensues!

• Buttermilk Fine Waffles, 330 – 17 Ave SW, buttermilkfinewaffles.com

Love Actually

The second film playing at Buttermilk Fine Waffles on December 22, Love Actually, is one of those romantic comedies many love to hate. The movie follows the lives of several people over the holidays whose lives are intertwined in various ways. There’s multiple airport sequences! An octopus costume in a school play! A prime minister who is aptly described as “single as a Pringle and ready to mingle” by Michaela Ritchie! Stalking presented as a romantic overture! All this and more!

• Buttermilk Fine Waffles, 330 – 17 Ave SW, buttermilkfinewaffles.com

Die Hard

On December 23, visit Kensington for their annual holiday celebration, which includes free coffee and hot chocolate, selfies with Santa, wagon rides and all those Christmas lights. Best of all to movie lovers, the festivities include a screening of Die Hard at the Plaza Theatre. The motion picture stars Bruce Willis as John McClane, a New York cop trying to save his wife and others being held hostage by a group of robbers during a staff Christmas party. Alan Rickman starred in his first major role here as memorable and scene-stealing German villain Hans Gruber. For those who argue this isn’t a Christmas flick, it takes place during a staff Christmas party, there’s plenty of seasonal decorations and sprinkles of holiday music throughout the film.

• Plaza Theatre, 1133 Kensington Rd NW, visitkensington.com