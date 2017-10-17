Shop ’til You Drop: Calgary’s Top Retail Neighbourhoods

By MICHAELA RITCHIE

Calgary is home to a cornucopia of centrally located shopping, but to the unfamiliar eye, this variety can look more imposing than inviting. Each of the following Calgary neighbourhoods have a unique personality—which one is right for your one-stop shopping needs?

For the Creative: Kensington

From screenings of cult classics at the Plaza Theater, to readings by local authors at the library-turned-bookstore Pages, Kensington is forever bustling with artsy events to take in. If you’re looking to procure some eclectic oddities, shop the Peacock Boutique or Mañana Imports and Gifts. Finish off the day with a visit to one of the area’s many grassroots eateries—Julio’s Barrio, Crave Cupcakes, or Pulcinella, perhaps.

For the Nostalgic: Inglewood

Calgary’s “Original Main Street” Inglewood is steeped in sentimentality, with a huge record store Recordland, drive-in burger joint the Inglewood Drive-In, century-old candy shop Olivier’s, and gentlemen’s shaving boutique Kent of Inglewood. Step right into history with a visit to nearby Fort Calgary, or take a piece of it home with you after a stop at Shoulder to Shoulder Militaria and Collectibles. Hoping to dine with some ghostly company? The Deane House, Hose and Hound, and Rouge Restaurant have you covered.

For the

Quaint-of-Heart: Marda Loop

Though home to over 130 businesses, Marda Loop also doubles as a dense residential area, making it family, pet, and pedestrian safe. Offering an atmosphere that is both relaxed and on-trend, this area features an Urban Dog Market, a bevy of beautiful flower shops, Monkeyshines Children’s Books, and Pip’s Boardgame Café. Shoppers could easily while away the hours here—especially with a sweet treat from Village Ice Cream in hand.

For the Adventurous:

17th Avenue

Extending just west of the Stampede grounds, 17th Ave. is famed the sporting world over as the Red Mile for its vibrant nightlife, thanks to bars like the Local 510 and Ship and Anchor. More than just a house of hockey, however, this street has everything from high fashion, such as Gravity Pope, to consignment at Used House of Vintage—plus easy-going dining at Tubby Dog and Model Milk. Visitors can also do some high-quality crafting at Beadles Beads, or experience the latest in live-action gaming at Exit Calgary.

