Shop for Mom and Pop

By RACHAEL FREY

Not that you need the reminder, but Mother’s Day (May 13) and Father’s Day (June 17) are coming up and those long-suffering folks deserve a token of appreciation.

For the Mamas

Brighten up mom’s living space with an adorable miniature plant terrarium from Plant. The airplants are especially cool — they don’t have roots, so all they need is a light misting of water now and then.

Or, treat her to some luxury from Shades of Sleep, which carries everything she needs for blissful rest from fine bed linens to cozy pajamas and robes.

There’s nothing mom loves more than the gift of your time, so consider picking up some theatre tickets for the two of you — perhaps The Secret Garden at Theatre Calgary?

For the Papas

If you’ve got a dad who loves to grill, head straight to the paradise of Barbecues Galore to find something that’s sure to tickle his fancy, like a “DAD” steak branding iron.

And, if dad’s wardrobe could use a refresh, Supreme Men’s Wear has just the thing to get him back in the swing, whether it’s a snazzy new tie, a dapper pair of shoes, or anything in between.

Fathers tend to have a finely honed sense of nostalgia for the good ol’ days, so indulge his cravings for yesteryear at Melodiya Records with Bob Dylan or Bruce Springsteen albums on vinyl — the way music is meant to be played!