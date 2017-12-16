Q+A: Calgary actress Erin Carter talks silver screen success

By BRIAN FRENCH

When kids dream of being a movie star, they usually have no idea how much hard work and sacrifice it will take to realize their dream. Like becoming a fireman or an astronaut, such dreams usually fade with adolescence, giving way to more conventional career goals. For Calgary’s Erin Carter, the ambition never faded, the hard work and sacrifice endured, and the dream was realized.

After graduating from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles, and studying at the Canadian Film Centre’s prestigious Actors Conservatory, Erin has begun making quite a name for herself in the film industry as an actor, as a writer, and as a producer. Erin was in Calgary recently promoting her newest feature film, Suck It Up—set in Calgary and Invermere—which premiered at the closing gala of the 2017 Calgary International Film Festival. We had a chance to catch up with Erin and ask a few questions.

After a number of years living away in Los Angeles and Toronto, what was it like coming home to work on a full-length feature film?

Shooting really was like summer camp, the small town feel fostered a lot of comradery. My co-star Grace Glowicki and I had both vacationed in Invermere as kids and from day one, we wanted this story to take place there. We both knew the location was as important as the characters themselves.

Did you get a chance to check out any of the new hotspots in Calgary?

The days we shot in Calgary were toward the end of our shoot, so most of my time off was spent napping and drinking coffee. I really like the new East Village. It’s pretty great to take a stroll by the river with a coffee from Phil & Sebastian and a grilled cheese from Sidewalk Citizen. My favorite new hangout is Model Citizen, I loved the vinyl jams and I’m definitely a sucker for a well-crafted cocktail.

What changes have you most noticed in Calgary since living away?

I grew up mostly outside of the city in the Springbank area. It’s mind blowing how much the city has grown in that direction since living away. I will say, no matter how many new developments go there, when I come to town I love driving down Springbank Road towards the mountains. I definitely took that view for granted. Living in Toronto that’s always what I miss most.

The holiday season is here, and our readers are in desperate need of shopping advice. What is your favorite place to shop for unique gifts in Calgary?

I love 17th Avenue, it’s a nice little walk and has lots to choose from. When shopping for my mom I always check out Rubaiyat, they have a really eclectic selection of one-of-a-kind items. Best of all with 17th Avenue, when I get tired of shopping I can get great coffee at Analog!

>>Pick up a copy of Where Calgary at any hotel or major shopping centre in Calgary! Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and tag your Calgary posts and photos with #WhereYYC