Our top picks for Calgary Stampede Food

By SILVIA PIKAL

The Calgary Stampede comes but once a year, transforming the city into a 10-day party where pancake breakfasts are free and plenty, jeans become acceptable in even the most conservative offices, and midway foods beckon — delicious concoctions that cover the full spectrum of junk food, from deep fried to smothered in cheese (or both).

The Calgary Stampede announced there are more than 60 new midway foods this year, and we’ve rounded up what the Where Calgary team is most looking forward to trying.

Frozen Chocolate Watermelon Pops

If you’re in the mood for something a little “lighter” this is the treat for you — there’s no deep frying is involved. Juicy watermelon is put on a stick, dipped in milk chocolate, rolled in candy, frozen and served to the masses.

The Hangover Mac & Cheese

How do you one-up the ultimate comfort food — delicious, creamy and gooey macaroni and cheese? Why, you blend it with beer, and top it with potato chips and pretzels, of course!

Kangaroo Pizza

Crust from Avatara Pizza is topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, basil, banana peppers, mushrooms and — the pièce de résistance — cured kangaroo sausage.

Korean BBQ Tater Tots

We love tater tots; we love barbecued meats. Both tasty foods collide in this dish, where tater tots are garnished with kalbi marinated sirloin steak.

Sushi Doughnut

This is exactly what it sounds like — a sushi roll shaped like a doughnut, with layers of smoked salmon or crab meat, fish roe, pickled radish, sesame seeds and avocado mayonnaise.

Szechwan Prawn Wrap

Prawns are teeny and terrifying reminders of the monsters that once roamed our oceans millions and millions of years ago — and so tasty when topped with panko crumbs and fried! Enjoy them in a cone-shaped tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cucumber Szechwan sauce and Sriracha mayonnaise.

Wat-A-Melon

A nod to the street food of Tokyo, this watermelon is filled with — you guessed it — watermelon-flavoured ice cream. Cool off from a day in the hot sun with this simple and satisfying dessert.

Wine & Cheese

This one is not for the faint of heart. Wine-infused cake is deep fried into bite-sized pieces and paired with fried squeaky cheese curds, and wine jelly for dipping.