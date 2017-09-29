Movie Foodie: Where to Grab On-Screen Eats in Calgary

By MICHAELA RITCHIE

The 18th annual Calgary International Film Festival is set to take over screens across the city from September 20 to October 1. It’s hard to imagine a more iconic pairing than movies and popcorn, so in celebration of the local film scene, why not revisit some of Calgary’s starring roles with a delicious trip down memory lane?

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

While the King Edward Hotel and the Blue Saloon both made brief appearances in this movie, Ranchman’s provided the backdrop for Jack Twist to meet Lureen Newsome, kicking off one of the many ill-fated romances in this film. Pour one out at the bar and get out on that dance floor to recreate some movie magic.

• Ranchman’s Cookhouse & Dancehall, 9615 Macleod Trail SE, 403-253-1100, www.ranchmans.com

Heartland (2007-present)

Most of the sets from this series, the longest-running hour-long Canadian drama on television, are located on private land, making it particularly difficult for fans to get a glimpse behind-the-scenes. But in downtown High River, Maggie’s Diner from the show (spoiler alert: not a working diner, but rather a film set), stands out in the open for fans to enjoy. Visit the nearby Museum of the Highwood, affectionately known by fans as the Heartland Museum, to view everything from backstage photographs to props, or grab a tasty treat at some of the local eateries to support the town of High River, a.k.a. the fictional town of Hudson.

• Museum of the Highwood, 406 1 St SW, 403-652-7156, www.museumofthehighwood.com

The Assassination of Jesse James (2008)

Sample some old-fashioned concessions and walk along the train tracks at Heritage Park to relive the many railway robberies that take place in this film, or head downtown to the Fairmont Palliser Hotel to dine on the same fine cuisine featured in some of the movie’s more elegant sequences.

• Selkirk Grille, 1900 Heritage Dr SW, 403-268-8607, www.heritagepark.ca

• Fairmont Palliser Hotel, 133 9 Ave SW, 403-262-1234, www.fairmont.com



Fargo (2014-present)

Inglewood Pizza often lives in the backdrop as a part of the small-town American mid-west setting of this series, as Norm’s Pizza. Grab a slice of the silver screen here, or visit the Smokehouse Diner on Ogden Road, featured in season 1 as Lou’s Diner. The Bears Den restaurant of Bearspaw also makes an appearance in season 3.

• Inglewood Pizza, 1225 9 Ave SE, 403-237-8220, www.inglewoodpizza.ca

• The Smokehouse Diner, 6805 Ogden Rd SE, (403) 236-7424

• Bears Den Restaurant and Lounge, 254028 Bearspaw Rd NW, 403-241-7611, www.bearsdencalgary.com

