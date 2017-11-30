Market Round Up Nov 30 – Dec 3

With the holidays fast approaching, artists and creators are gathering and ready to share their crafts. From Holiday themes to educational lectures, these galleries and markets have something for everyone.

November 30

Academic



Don’t Forget Me – Closing Reception

6:00pm – 7:00pm, Galerie Gaulin (ACAD)

Life Jacket – ACADSA Hear/d Residency Exhibition

6:00pm – 8:00pm, ACAD

Brandon Giessmann – In Memory, Permanence (Facade)

6:00pm – 8:00pm, Marion Nicole Gallery (ACAD)

Lecture on Syria

6:30pm – 8:00pm, Military Museums

Galleries

Inception – An exhibition of new works by James Lutzko

5:30pm – 8:00pm, Inglewood Fine Arts

Wild Things- New Works and Great Beer Hosted by Mandy Stobo

6:00pm – 10:00pm, Village Brewery

Colleen Philippi – “Beautiful Mess”

5:30pm – 7:30pm, Newzones

Misc.



Creative Mindfulness

7:00pm – 8:30pm, cSPACE King Edward

We are all in this together: Exhibition Tour with Naomi Potter

7:00pm – 8:00pm, Esker Foundation

December 1

Galleries

Neon & Cream Pop Up Art Show

3:00pm – 9:00pm, St. Louis Hotel

Tension : No Tension

5:00pm – 9:00pm, ArtPoint Gallery and Studios Society

The New Edward Gallery Presents: Flip Side of Tattoos

Opening reception: December, 1st 7-10pm

Follow-up dates:

December, 2nd 5-9pm

December, 3rd 2-6pm

POST WAVE

8:00pm – 12:00am, Femme Wave and Stride Gallery



Holiday Markets



Spruce Meadows International Christmas Market

Friday December 1 — 9:30am – 8pm

Saturday December 2 – 9:30am – 7pm

Sunday December 3 – 9:30am – 5pm

Curated. Holiday Market YYC Weekend 2 (Deerfoot City)

Friday 10am to 9pm (Dec 1st)

Saturday December 2 – 10:00am to 6:00pm

Sunday December 3 – 11:00am to 5:00pm

Market Collective Cheer: December 1, 2, 3

Dec 1: 4 – 9 pm

Dec 2 and 3: 10:00am – 6:00pm

The Yellow Warehouse

Craft Sale and Music Night

Dec 1: 5:00pm – 9:00 pm

Dec 2: 10:00am – 3:00pm

2911 Edmonton Trl NE

Splash Art Christmas Market

Dec 1: 5:00pm – 9:00pm

Other dates 12:00pm – 8:00 pm

Neon Milkshake Art Studio

Holy Craft! It’s a Christmas Market!

December 1: 6:00pm – 9:00pm

December 2: 10:00am – 5:00pm

The Apothecary in Inglewood

Misc.

Northern Reflections Window Exhibition: An Urban Art Exhibit

Thought until December 31. 9:00am onwards, Stephen Avenue



December 2

Holiday Markets

Authentically Indigenous Craft Show Holiday Edition

10:00am – 7:00pm, The Kerby Centre

Marda Loop Christmas Market

10:00am – 3:00pm, Marda Looop Communities Association

Christmas In Kensington

12:00pm – 4:00pm



Misc.



Light Up The Square!

3:00pm – 6:00pm, East Village

Pop up Artisan Market

9:00am – 2:00pm, Cornerstone Music Café

December 3

Holiday Markets

Wolf Willow Winter Sale 2017

10:00am – 4:00pm, Wolf Willow Studio

Triwood Christmas Market

10:00am – 3:00pm, Triwood Community Centre

Moe-Shelly’s Annual Holiday Craft Sale and Market

10:30am – 6:00pm, Palomino Smokehouse

Lil’ Holiday Market at 510!

1:00pm – 5:00pm, Local 510 Public Tavern



Misc.

Art in the Hood

11:00am – 4:00pm, Ramsay

2017 Wildflower Art Salon & Sale

10:00am – 4:00pm, Wildflower Arts Centre





