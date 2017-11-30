Market Round Up Nov 30 – Dec 3

With the holidays fast approaching, artists and creators are gathering and ready to share their crafts. From Holiday themes to educational lectures, these galleries and markets have something for everyone.
November 30
Academic
Don’t Forget Me – Closing Reception
6:00pm – 7:00pm, Galerie Gaulin (ACAD)
Life Jacket – ACADSA Hear/d Residency Exhibition
6:00pm – 8:00pm, ACAD
Brandon Giessmann – In Memory, Permanence (Facade)
6:00pm – 8:00pm, Marion Nicole Gallery (ACAD)
Lecture on Syria
6:30pm – 8:00pm, Military Museums
Galleries
Inception – An exhibition of new works by James Lutzko
5:30pm – 8:00pm, Inglewood Fine Arts
Wild Things- New Works and Great Beer Hosted by Mandy Stobo
6:00pm – 10:00pm, Village Brewery
Colleen Philippi – “Beautiful Mess”
5:30pm – 7:30pm, Newzones
Misc.
Creative Mindfulness
7:00pm – 8:30pm, cSPACE King Edward
We are all in this together: Exhibition Tour with Naomi Potter
7:00pm – 8:00pm, Esker Foundation
December 1
Galleries
Neon & Cream Pop Up Art Show
3:00pm – 9:00pm, St. Louis Hotel
Tension : No Tension
5:00pm – 9:00pm, ArtPoint Gallery and Studios Society
The New Edward Gallery Presents: Flip Side of Tattoos
Opening reception: December, 1st 7-10pm
Follow-up dates:
December, 2nd 5-9pm
December, 3rd 2-6pm
POST WAVE
8:00pm – 12:00am, Femme Wave and Stride Gallery
Holiday Markets
Spruce Meadows International Christmas Market
Friday December 1 — 9:30am – 8pm
Saturday December 2 – 9:30am – 7pm
Sunday December 3 – 9:30am – 5pm
Curated. Holiday Market YYC Weekend 2 (Deerfoot City)
Friday 10am to 9pm (Dec 1st)
Saturday December 2 – 10:00am to 6:00pm
Sunday December 3 – 11:00am to 5:00pm
Market Collective Cheer: December 1, 2, 3
Dec 1: 4 – 9 pm
Dec 2 and 3: 10:00am – 6:00pm
The Yellow Warehouse
Craft Sale and Music Night
Dec 1: 5:00pm – 9:00 pm
Dec 2: 10:00am – 3:00pm
2911 Edmonton Trl NE
Splash Art Christmas Market
Dec 1: 5:00pm – 9:00pm
Other dates 12:00pm – 8:00 pm
Neon Milkshake Art Studio
Holy Craft! It’s a Christmas Market!
December 1: 6:00pm – 9:00pm
December 2: 10:00am – 5:00pm
The Apothecary in Inglewood
Misc.
Northern Reflections Window Exhibition: An Urban Art Exhibit
Thought until December 31. 9:00am onwards, Stephen Avenue
December 2
Holiday Markets
Authentically Indigenous Craft Show Holiday Edition
10:00am – 7:00pm, The Kerby Centre
Marda Loop Christmas Market
10:00am – 3:00pm, Marda Looop Communities Association
Christmas In Kensington
12:00pm – 4:00pm
Misc.
Light Up The Square!
3:00pm – 6:00pm, East Village
Pop up Artisan Market
9:00am – 2:00pm, Cornerstone Music Café
December 3
Holiday Markets
Wolf Willow Winter Sale 2017
10:00am – 4:00pm, Wolf Willow Studio
Triwood Christmas Market
10:00am – 3:00pm, Triwood Community Centre
Moe-Shelly’s Annual Holiday Craft Sale and Market
10:30am – 6:00pm, Palomino Smokehouse
Lil’ Holiday Market at 510!
1:00pm – 5:00pm, Local 510 Public Tavern
Misc.
Art in the Hood
11:00am – 4:00pm, Ramsay
2017 Wildflower Art Salon & Sale
10:00am – 4:00pm, Wildflower Arts Centre
