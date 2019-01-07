Make ‘Dry January’ enjoyable with these 3 drinks

By SHAUNA MCGINN

In recent years, “dry January” — abstaining from alcohol for the month of January — has grown in popularity, folding into the myriad of health-centered New Year’s resolutions.

The trend has caused some restaurants to expand their non-alcoholic drink selection and that’s welcome news, since a great bar should still be able to craft a tasty, unique drink for their customers who don’t drink alcohol. The options below from some of Calgary’s most popular spots are definitely worth a try, no matter which category you fall under.

THE FIVE ALIVE FROM DONNA MAC

Sip on an elevated version of this favourite childhood drink that blends lemon, lime, grapefruit, pineapple juice, simple syrup and soda at Donna Mac.

THE MANGO LASSI FROM CALCUTTA CRICKET CLUB

A favourite from one of the city’s most popular Indian restaurants, the Mango Lassi is made up of yogurt, mango and cardamom. Rich and delicious, it pairs perfectly with brunch.

THE SPA DAY FROM TWO PENNY CHINESE

A staple from the “zero proof” section of Two Penny’s drink menu, Spa Day is fruity and refreshing with cantaloupe juice, rosemary and cucumber soda.