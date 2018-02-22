Inside the new Saks Calgary store

By SILVIA PIKAL

On February 22, Saks Fifth Avenue officially opened in Calgary.

Located in CF Chinook Centre, Saks Calgary features two levels of men’s and women’s clothing and luxury handbags, shoes and accessories.

This is the first location in Western Canada for Saks Fifth Avenue, though bargain hunters have been perusing Saks Off Fifth in CrossIron Mills since 2016.

Lydia Seifert, vice president and general manager for Saks Calgary, was the official ribbon cutter at the opening ceremony. When asked what differentiates Saks from other luxury retailers, she says it’s a destination for service and experience.

“Every single counter in the beauty department has curated a different type of service that makes a girl feel beautiful and fun,” Seifert says. “If you’re ever in that moment where you had a really rough day, come into Saks and we’ll give you a facial.”

She adds some of the personalized services for shoppers include private shopping suites, in-house alterations, makeovers and private treatment rooms for facials and massages, and there’s a men’s lounge for guys to want to shop in more of a private setting.

First floor of Saks Calgary

On the first floor of the 115,000-square-foot space, you’ll find a men’s department with shoes, men’s lounge, formal wear and more.

This is where you’ll find the sections for accessories, cosmetics, fragrances and jewelry—complete with a jewelry viewing room. You can browse individual handbag shops too, from designers like Saint Laurent and Valentino.

There’s a dedicated shoe salon that would make Carrie Bradshaw proud (that includes brands Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik), and eye-catching glasswork suspended above the goods. The glasswork was hand-crafted by artists in Czech Republic. Saks has also partnered with Calgary galleries Newzones Gallery of Contemporary Art and Christine Klassen Gallery to showcase work throughout the store from notable artists, including Johnathan Forrest and Ulrich Panzer.

Second floor of Saks Calgary

The second floor includes the private shopping suites, women’s ready-to-wear collections, denim clothing and a fur salon.

It will also soon be home to Italian restaurant Buffo, from dining group Oliver & Bonacini Hospitality (behind the Guild and Sub Rosa in Calgary), allowing weary shoppers to refuel with pasta and pizza galore.