How to prep for Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo

By RACHAEL FREY and SILVIA PIKAL

Western Canada’s largest pop culture event is back with a bang. The Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo is a massive convention and trade show encompassing genres such as sci-fi, horror, anime and children’s entertainment. It runs from April 26-29.

More than 100,000 pop culture devotees and hundreds of exhibitors are expected to pack the BMO Centre for the event to show off their costumes, score memorabilia and collectibles, and snag a photo with the celebrities and creators behind their favourite characters.

We’ve rounded up four ways to prep for the four-day pop culture extravaganza.

BINGE-WATCH YOUR FAVOURITE STARS

Rewatch your favourite sci-fi, fantasy and adventure flicks to prep for the big names that will be making an appearance this year, including luminaries such as Elijah Woods (Lord of the Rings), Anthony Daniels (Star Wars’ C-3PO), Jeff Goldblum (Jurassic Park, Thor: Ragnarok), Jason Momoa (Game of Thrones, Justice League) and a triple Princess Bride appearance of Cary Elwes, Chris Sarandon and Wallace Shawn. Inconceivable!

GET COSTUME READY

Join in on the cosplay fun and pick up a costume from Don’s Hobby Shop. They carry a wide selection of superhero costumes, including licensed costumes from Avengers, Star Wars, Harry Potter and Star Trek, along with masks, wigs and special FX make-up.

SNAG A DEATH STAR WAFFLE

The Death Star waffle returns to Yellow Door Bistro! This year’s waffle is cocoa nib and dark chocolate with pink peppercorn and strawberry sauce, along with caramelized white chocolate chantilly, topped with fresh strawberries and – the pièce de résistance – a Storm Trooper chocolate.

WATCH THE PARADE OF WONDERS

This event offically kicks off the expo and brings thousands of cosplayers to the downtown core for a spectacular parade. Watch beloved characters strut their stuff along Stephen Avenue, from 8th Street to Olympic Plaza.

Last year we saw some incredible costumes, including Chewbacca, a group of stormtroopers and Rocket from Guardians of the Galaxy. A few stars popped up to ride in the parade, including Christian Nairn, who played lovable giant Hodor on Game of Thrones!