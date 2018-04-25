Hot Dining: 4 can’t-miss eats in Calgary

By SILVIA PIKAL

April 25, 2018

Read the latest in our bi-monthly food and drink series, which rounds up eats, drinks and food news!

Whiskey flights at One18 Empire

At Where Calgary, we love our Old Fashioned cocktails. One of our favourites is the black walnut at One18 Empire — it’s delightfully smoky. Their mixologists char the cask and capture the smokiness in the glass before adding black walnut bitters.

One18 Empire started their Old Fashioned program in 2016, which offers you the ability to customize four different ingredients — whiskey, bitters, sugar or smoke — to change the flavour profile of each drink. There are a total of 2,160 different combinations available. Fun fact: the restaurant was named after the number of combinations in their Old Fashioned Central program, but someone did the math wrong and got 1,800!

One18 Empire recently introduced whiskey flights, where you can get three cocktails and customize one element in each. They’ve also started offering bourbon milkshakes for brunch only until 3 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Pulcinella introduces three-course lunch menu

Pulcinella Italian restaurant is now offering a three-course lunch special from 11:30 am to 4 pm. For only $17, you can get an appetizer, salad and pasta — make sure you order the bruschetta, it’s fresh and delicious.

You can also choose from a variety of sandwiches for $10 and soup and salad for $10, or stick to one of their classic pizzas. We love the signature Pulcinella pizza with vine-ripened cherry tomatoes, parmigiano, basil and buffalo mozzarella.

New happy hour at Rouge

Rouge restaurant recently began offering a Happy Appy Hour between 4 pm and 6 pm Monday to Friday. Enjoy 20 percent off appetizers and feature wines. This applies to their exquisite bison tartare — it’s a can’t-miss.

Brunch party at The Wednesday Room

The ‘60s-style lounge has a new brunch and party series set on the last Sunday of every month. The next one is on April 29.

There will be two seatings at 12 pm and 3 pm and guests will be able to enjoy a set menu with sweet and savoury options, and indulge in some champagne pouring if the mood strikes.

Best of all, there will be a drag show featuring local talent — drag queens Perla Coddington and Abeiya Miraj — bringing drag from the bars to the brunch table.