Hot Art Round-Up: Sep 6 – 9

By HOT ART YYC
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
Free First Thursday Night
Glenbow Museum, 5 – 9 pm
HELLO – Portfolio Show
cSPACE, Ad Rodeo: 5 – 9 pm
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
Stephane La Rue: certain things occur in a (n) other
Christian Eckart (in the Viewing Room)
TrepanierBaer, 5 – 7:30 pm
Alchemical ART Extravaganza
Motion Gallery, 6 – 9 pm
Calgary Film 2018: Free Trailer Party at Globe Cinema
Globe Cinema, 6:30 – 9:30 pm
Life of a Craphead / Entertaining Every Second
TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary, M:ST Performative Art Festival: 7 – 11 pm
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
Farmers & Makers Market at cSPACE
cSPACE, 10 am – 3 pm
Lab Coat Lab
Beakerhead, 10 am – noon
Circle – The Traveling Food, Beer & Music Carnival
Shaw Millennium Park, 11 am – 11 pm
Live Painting Party & Exhibition
National on 17th, noon – 8 pm
The Legacy of Alex Janvier & the PNIAI
Glenbow Museum, 1:30 – 3 pm
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
Comic and Toy Expo
McMahon Stadium, Calgary Red and White Club, 10 am – 5 pm