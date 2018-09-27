Hot Art Round-Up: Sep 27 – 29

By HOT ART YYC
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 27TH
Opening Reception Lyndal Osborne: Mutation of the Commons
University of Calgary, Nickle Galleries: 5 – 8 pm
Amy Gaulin: Landscapes at The New Edward Gallery
New Edward Gallery, opening reception 7 – 10 pm
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 28TH
2018 Alberta Culture Days at cSPACE – September 28-29
cSPACE King Edward, Friday 11 am – 8 pm, Saturday 10 am – 5 pm
Stride Art Gallery Casino Fundraiser
Elbow River Casino, September 28 – 29, 11 am – midnight
Alberta Culture Days, Blackboard Gallery
cSPACE: Friday 11 am – 5 pm, Saturday noon – 5 pm
Alberta Culture Days, ACAD
September 28 – 30, various times
Dispatches From the Wrong Side of History
Boutique Gallery, NVRLND.YYC: opening reception 3 – 9 pm
Open Studio with Kaitlynn Copithorne
cSPACE: 4 – 8 pm
Unpacking IKG: 60 Years a Gallery
ACAD, Illingworth Kerr Gallery, 5 – 8 pm
Etsy: Made in Canada – Calgary
Genesis Centre, Friday 5 – 9 pm, Saturday 10 am – 5 pm
Studio M* Open House
September 28 – October 2, various hours and events
CAAF Connection: Studio Residents’ Exhibition
cSPACE, Calgary Allied Arts Foundation: 6 – 8 pm
Laura Hansen – The Sounding
ACAD, Marion Nicoll Gallery, 6 – 8 pm
Searchlight – Closing Reception for Brandon Hearty & Chris Zajko
The Bridge Inc, 7 – 9 pm
Launch Party
Glenbow Museum, 7:30 – 10 pm
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 29TH
Farmers & Makers Market Alberta Culture Days & Dandy Beer Garden
cSPACE King Edward, 10 am – 5 pm
Escape to Art – Calgary
Upland’s Recreation Center, 10 am – 5 pm
Centre Street Lion Community Welcome
Rotary Park, 11 am – 2 pm
Print It Yourself Festival
Alberta Printmakers, 11 am – 4 pm
Mural Reception
Arts Commons, noon -2 pm
Ripple Effect Public Reception
Leighton Art Centre, 2 – 4 pm
Bee Kingdom September Glass Sale
Bee Kingdom: Saturday and Sunday noon – 5 pm
Culture Shock Vol. 4: An Urban Arts Showcase and Breaking Event
Genesis Centre, Antyx Community Arts: 2 – 9 pm
Kevin Day / feedback loop of commensurability
The New Gallery, 8 pm – midnight
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 30TH
What a relief! Steamroller Printmaking Event
Prairie Dog Brewing, Alberta Printmakers: 11 am – 7 pm
Utility Box Biking Tour
Calgary Marlborough Community Association, 2 – 5 pm