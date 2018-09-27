Hot Art Round-Up: Sep 27 – 29

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 27TH

Opening Reception Lyndal Osborne: Mutation of the Commons

University of Calgary, Nickle Galleries: 5 – 8 pm

Amy Gaulin: Landscapes at The New Edward Gallery

New Edward Gallery, opening reception 7 – 10 pm



FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 28TH

2018 Alberta Culture Days at cSPACE – September 28-29

cSPACE King Edward, Friday 11 am – 8 pm, Saturday 10 am – 5 pm

Stride Art Gallery Casino Fundraiser

Elbow River Casino, September 28 – 29, 11 am – midnight

Alberta Culture Days, Blackboard Gallery

cSPACE: Friday 11 am – 5 pm, Saturday noon – 5 pm

Alberta Culture Days, ACAD

September 28 – 30, various times

Dispatches From the Wrong Side of History

Boutique Gallery, NVRLND.YYC: opening reception 3 – 9 pm

Open Studio with Kaitlynn Copithorne

cSPACE: 4 – 8 pm

Unpacking IKG: 60 Years a Gallery

ACAD, Illingworth Kerr Gallery, 5 – 8 pm

Etsy: Made in Canada – Calgary

Genesis Centre, Friday 5 – 9 pm, Saturday 10 am – 5 pm

Studio M* Open House

September 28 – October 2, various hours and events

CAAF Connection: Studio Residents’ Exhibition

cSPACE, Calgary Allied Arts Foundation: 6 – 8 pm

Laura Hansen – The Sounding

ACAD, Marion Nicoll Gallery, 6 – 8 pm

Searchlight – Closing Reception for Brandon Hearty & Chris Zajko

The Bridge Inc, 7 – 9 pm

Launch Party

Glenbow Museum, 7:30 – 10 pm

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 29TH

Farmers & Makers Market Alberta Culture Days & Dandy Beer Garden

cSPACE King Edward, 10 am – 5 pm

Escape to Art – Calgary

Upland’s Recreation Center, 10 am – 5 pm

Centre Street Lion Community Welcome

Rotary Park, 11 am – 2 pm

Print It Yourself Festival

Alberta Printmakers, 11 am – 4 pm

Mural Reception

Arts Commons, noon -2 pm

Ripple Effect Public Reception

Leighton Art Centre, 2 – 4 pm

Bee Kingdom September Glass Sale

Bee Kingdom: Saturday and Sunday noon – 5 pm

Culture Shock Vol. 4: An Urban Arts Showcase and Breaking Event

Genesis Centre, Antyx Community Arts: 2 – 9 pm

Kevin Day / feedback loop of commensurability

The New Gallery, 8 pm – midnight



SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 30TH

What a relief! Steamroller Printmaking Event

Prairie Dog Brewing, Alberta Printmakers: 11 am – 7 pm

Utility Box Biking Tour

Calgary Marlborough Community Association, 2 – 5 pm