Hot Art Round-Up: Sep 26 – 29

By HOT ART YYC
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
Dynamic Environment: Panel Discussion and Opening Reception
Contemporary Calgary, 6 – 9 pm (RSVP)
Alberta Rose W. / Ingnuuk – A Door That Was Always Unlocked
Marion Nicoll Gallery, reception 6 – 8 pm
Métis culture History Happenings event!
Lougheed House, 5:30 – 9:30 pm (ticketed)
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
Dynamic Environment: Steve Gurysh, Parts Per Trillion
Edworthy Park, 9 am – noon
Alberta Culture Days Celebration
cSPACE, Friday 10 am – 8 pm, Saturday 10 am- 5 pm
Artist Talk with Katie Ohe
University of Calgary Department of Art, 11 am – 12:30 pm
Alberta Culture Days
Blackboard Gallery, Friday and Saturday noon – 5 pm
Dynamic Environment: Tim Knowles, Flow Paths
Contemporary Calgary, 1 – 2 pm
Dynamic Environment: Stokley Towles, Surfing Underground
Contemporary Calgary, 6 – 8 pm
Daughters of Uranium, an exhibition by Mary Kavanagh
Founders’ Gallery/Military Museums opening reception 6 – 9 pm
inii : Alberta Culture Days at containR & cSPACE
cSPACE: Friday (6 – 10 pm), Saturday (1 – 10 pm)
Fall Exhibitions Launch
Esker Foundation, 6 – 10 pm
Muslim Art Movement VII
Festival Hall, 6:30 – 10 pm
AlterNATIVE: Atsiniiksisstsii
Glenbow Museum, 7 – 9 pm
Fresh Frames Youth Animation Showcase
Calgary Central Library, 7 – 9 pm
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
Farmers Market Saturdays
cSPACE, 10 am – 3 pm
Dynamic Environment: Becky Shaw, How Deep is Your Love?
Contemporary Calgary, 10 am – 3 pm
Doors Open YYC 2019
Citywide, 10 am – 4 pm
From the Easel Art Show and Sale
Willow Ridge Community Association of Calgary, 10 am – 4 pm
Etsy: Made in Canada – Calgary 2019
Genesis Centre, 10 am – 5 pm
Robbie Craig’s Northern Projects Calgary, AB Show
Hampton Inn by Hilton Calgary Airport North, Saturday and Sunday 10 am – 6 pm
Print It Yourself Festival (PIY)
Alberta Printmakers Gallery and Studio, 11 am – 4 pm
Scotiabank Backbeat presents: Instrument Petting Zoo
National Music Centre, 1 – 2:45 pm (ticketed)
Esse + Esker
Esker Foundation, Saturday and Sunday 1 – 4 pm
94th Annual Open Water – Opening Reception
Leighton Art Centre, 2 – 4pm
22 Anniversary Trade
Artist Trading Cards Calgary/TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary: 4 – 7 pm
Eye for the Wild Gallery Event
Calgary Central Library, 6 – 8:30 pm
Taytayski’s Closing show at Village Brewery
Village Brewery, 6 – 10 pm
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
Free behind-the-scenes tours
Lougheed House, 10 am – 3 pm
2019 Fall Festival
Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre, 11 am – 6 pm