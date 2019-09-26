  • eat
September 26th, 2019
where.ca > Alberta > Calgary > Hot Art Round-Up: Sep 26 – 29

Hot Art Round-Up: Sep 26 – 29

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Dynamic Environment: Panel Discussion and Opening Reception
Contemporary Calgary, 6 – 9 pm (RSVP)

Alberta Rose W. / Ingnuuk – A Door That Was Always Unlocked
Marion Nicoll Gallery, reception 6 – 8 pm

Métis culture History Happenings event!
Lougheed House, 5:30 – 9:30 pm (ticketed)

 

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

Dynamic Environment: Steve Gurysh, Parts Per Trillion
Edworthy Park, 9 am – noon

Alberta Culture Days Celebration
cSPACE, Friday 10 am – 8 pm, Saturday 10 am- 5 pm

Artist Talk with Katie Ohe
University of Calgary Department of Art, 11 am – 12:30 pm

Alberta Culture Days
Blackboard Gallery, Friday and Saturday noon – 5 pm

Dynamic Environment: Tim Knowles, Flow Paths
Contemporary Calgary, 1 – 2 pm

Dynamic Environment: Stokley Towles, Surfing Underground
Contemporary Calgary, 6 – 8 pm

Daughters of Uranium, an exhibition by Mary Kavanagh
Founders’ Gallery/Military Museums opening reception 6 – 9 pm

inii : Alberta Culture Days at containR & cSPACE
cSPACE: Friday (6 – 10 pm), Saturday (1 – 10 pm)

Fall Exhibitions Launch
Esker Foundation, 6 – 10 pm

Muslim Art Movement VII
Festival Hall, 6:30 – 10 pm

AlterNATIVE: Atsiniiksisstsii
Glenbow Museum, 7 – 9 pm

Fresh Frames Youth Animation Showcase
Calgary Central Library, 7 – 9 pm

 

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

Farmers Market Saturdays
cSPACE, 10 am – 3 pm

Dynamic Environment: Becky Shaw, How Deep is Your Love?
Contemporary Calgary, 10 am – 3 pm

Doors Open YYC 2019
Citywide, 10 am – 4 pm

From the Easel Art Show and Sale
Willow Ridge Community Association of Calgary, 10 am – 4 pm

Etsy: Made in Canada – Calgary 2019
Genesis Centre, 10 am – 5 pm

Robbie Craig’s Northern Projects Calgary, AB Show
Hampton Inn by Hilton Calgary Airport North, Saturday and Sunday 10 am – 6 pm

Print It Yourself Festival (PIY)
Alberta Printmakers Gallery and Studio, 11 am – 4 pm

Scotiabank Backbeat presents: Instrument Petting Zoo
National Music Centre, 1 – 2:45 pm (ticketed)

Esse + Esker
Esker Foundation, Saturday and Sunday 1 – 4 pm

94th Annual Open Water – Opening Reception
Leighton Art Centre, 2 – 4pm

22 Anniversary Trade
Artist Trading Cards Calgary/TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary: 4 – 7 pm

Eye for the Wild Gallery Event
Calgary Central Library, 6 – 8:30 pm

Taytayski’s Closing show at Village Brewery
Village Brewery, 6 – 10 pm

 

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

Free behind-the-scenes tours
Lougheed House, 10 am – 3 pm

2019 Fall Festival
Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre, 11 am – 6 pm

