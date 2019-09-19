  • eat
September 19th, 2019
where.ca > Alberta > Calgary > Hot Art Round-Up: Sep 19 – 22

Hot Art Round-Up: Sep 19 – 22

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Making Treaty 7 Cultural Society’s 2nd Annual Indigenous Art Exhibition
Opening reception cSPACE King Edward, 6 – 8 pm (RSVP)
cSPACE King Edward September 18 – 29
Arts Commons, October 1 – November 29
Calgary Central Library, December 2 – January 18

Nerd Nite #46 – Season 6 Opener!
WURST, 6 – 10 pm

 

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Artist Talk with Marigold Santos
University of Calgary Department of Art, 11 am – 12:30 pm

PARK(ing) Day 2019
Kensington, noon – 6 pm

Open House & Mural Reveal – Evolved Movement Arts
Evolved Movement Arts, 6 – 10 pm

Share the Dream ’19 Gala
KO Arts Centre, 7 pm – 11:30 pm

Spectral Illuminations IV
Memorial Park Library, 8 – 11 pm

Cosmic Walk in the Park – Beakerhead
Central Memorial Park, 8 – 11 pm

Serena Beaulieu: opening reception
Vivianart, 6 – 9 pm

 

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

Calgary ArtWalk Festival 2019
Saturday and Sunday

Calgary ArtWalk Galleria Inglewood
Saturday and Sunday

Calgary ArtWalk Blackboard Gallery
Saturday, 1 – 5 pm

East Side Studio Crawl 2019!
Inglewood/Ramsay: 11 am – 5 pm

Bratsa Bonifacho and James Wyper: Mentor / Protégé
Masters Gallery, Opening Reception: 11 am – 4pm

Teresa Posyniak: Ponderosa
Christine Klassen Gallery, 1 – 4 pm

Viviana Pacheco Resident Artist Reception
New Motion Gallery, 4 – 8 pm

Mad Max Ride at Beakerhead’s Spectacle
Simmons Building, East Village: 4 – 10 pm

Summer Forever Night Market
Tigerstedt Flea Pop Up Market, 6 pm

Geoffrey Hunter: Magnets, Garlic and Diamonds
Evelyne Brader-Frank: “Mollis Curvae”
Newzones Gallery of Contemporary Art, opening reception 2 – 4 pm

 

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Fred’s Art Sale
Nvrlnd.yyc, noon – 6 pm

The Brutal Tour 3
Contemporary Calgary, 1 – 3 pm (ticketed)

Nancy Holmes Poetry Reading
Christine Klassen Gallery, 2 – 3 pm

Wild Constructs with Beakerhead Festival
The Plaza Theatre, 6:15 – 8 pm (ticketed)

