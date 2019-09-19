Hot Art Round-Up: Sep 19 – 22

By HOT ART YYC
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
Making Treaty 7 Cultural Society’s 2nd Annual Indigenous Art Exhibition
Opening reception cSPACE King Edward, 6 – 8 pm (RSVP)
cSPACE King Edward September 18 – 29
Arts Commons, October 1 – November 29
Calgary Central Library, December 2 – January 18
Nerd Nite #46 – Season 6 Opener!
WURST, 6 – 10 pm
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
Artist Talk with Marigold Santos
University of Calgary Department of Art, 11 am – 12:30 pm
PARK(ing) Day 2019
Kensington, noon – 6 pm
Open House & Mural Reveal – Evolved Movement Arts
Evolved Movement Arts, 6 – 10 pm
Share the Dream ’19 Gala
KO Arts Centre, 7 pm – 11:30 pm
Spectral Illuminations IV
Memorial Park Library, 8 – 11 pm
Cosmic Walk in the Park – Beakerhead
Central Memorial Park, 8 – 11 pm
Serena Beaulieu: opening reception
Vivianart, 6 – 9 pm
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
Calgary ArtWalk Festival 2019
Saturday and Sunday
Calgary ArtWalk Galleria Inglewood
Saturday and Sunday
Calgary ArtWalk Blackboard Gallery
Saturday, 1 – 5 pm
East Side Studio Crawl 2019!
Inglewood/Ramsay: 11 am – 5 pm
Bratsa Bonifacho and James Wyper: Mentor / Protégé
Masters Gallery, Opening Reception: 11 am – 4pm
Teresa Posyniak: Ponderosa
Christine Klassen Gallery, 1 – 4 pm
Viviana Pacheco Resident Artist Reception
New Motion Gallery, 4 – 8 pm
Mad Max Ride at Beakerhead’s Spectacle
Simmons Building, East Village: 4 – 10 pm
Summer Forever Night Market
Tigerstedt Flea Pop Up Market, 6 pm
Geoffrey Hunter: Magnets, Garlic and Diamonds
Evelyne Brader-Frank: “Mollis Curvae”
Newzones Gallery of Contemporary Art, opening reception 2 – 4 pm
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
Fred’s Art Sale
Nvrlnd.yyc, noon – 6 pm
The Brutal Tour 3
Contemporary Calgary, 1 – 3 pm (ticketed)
Nancy Holmes Poetry Reading
Christine Klassen Gallery, 2 – 3 pm
Wild Constructs with Beakerhead Festival
The Plaza Theatre, 6:15 – 8 pm (ticketed)