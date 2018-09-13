  • eat
  • shop
  • see
  • go
  • stay
  • daytrip
  • map
  • calendar
  • transport
  • weather
  • currency
  • tofrom
September 13th, 2018
where.ca > Alberta > Calgary > Hot Art Round-Up: Sep 13 – 15

Hot Art Round-Up: Sep 13 – 15

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Jackie Anderson: What Comes Around Reception
cSPACE: Blackboard Gallery, 5 – 8 pm

Tyler Bright Hilton: Minmei Madelynne Pryor on the Trail of a Liar
VIVIANEART, 6 – 9 pm

Hack It | Adults Only Night
TELUS Spark 6 – 10 pm

 

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Inglewood Night Market
Inglewood, 5 – 11 pm

Jeff Nachtigall / Peripatetic Allegories
Jarvis Hall Gallery, 5 – 8 pm

Lisa Brawn Mumsho
Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, 5 – 9 pm and 2 – 5 pm (Saturday)

Laura Peturson – Wasteland/Wanderland
Alberta Printmakers, 7 – 9 pm

Wnoondwaamin – we hear them
Stride Gallery, 8 pm – midnight

 

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Farmers & Makers Market at cSPACE
cSPACE, 10 am – 3 pm

Calgary ArtWalk Festival 2018
Saturday and Sunday, hours dependent on location

Calgary Artwalk and the Webster Galleries Grand Re-Opening
Webster Galleries, 10 am – 6 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

East Side Studio Crawl
Burns Visual Arts Society, 11 am – 5 pm

Open House & Pottery Sale – East Side Studio Crawl
Workshop Studios, 11 am – 5 pm

Out of the Studio: ArtWalk 2018 at Masters Gallery
Masters Gallery, 11 am – 4 pm

Art Therapy
Imageseekers Urban Concept Gallery, 11 am – 4 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Guided ArtWalk tour with Art Proctor
Esker Foundation, 11:45 am – 4:30 pm

Ulrich Panzer : Frequencies
Christine Klassen Gallery, 1 – 4 pm

Unveiling: New Manhole Cover Art Celebration
Prince’s Island Park, 1 – 5 pm

Scot Bullick & Joan Dunkley: New Order
The Edge Gallery, 1:30 – 3:30 pm

Jesse Stilwell
Paul Kuhn Gallery, 2 – 5 pm

Fall Exhibitions Opening! Bradley Harms and Samantha Walrod
Newzones Gallery of Contemporary Art, 2 – 4 pm

Apik Art Gallery: 35th annual ART WALK
Apik Art Gallery, 5 pm –

Inglewood Night Market
Inglewood, 5 – 11 pm

arrow graphic

OUR FULL Calgary COVERAGE

Comment on this article

Comments are closed.