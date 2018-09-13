Hot Art Round-Up: Sep 13 – 15

By HOT ART YYC
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
Jackie Anderson: What Comes Around Reception
cSPACE: Blackboard Gallery, 5 – 8 pm
Tyler Bright Hilton: Minmei Madelynne Pryor on the Trail of a Liar
VIVIANEART, 6 – 9 pm
Hack It | Adults Only Night
TELUS Spark 6 – 10 pm
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
Inglewood Night Market
Inglewood, 5 – 11 pm
Jeff Nachtigall / Peripatetic Allegories
Jarvis Hall Gallery, 5 – 8 pm
Lisa Brawn Mumsho
Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, 5 – 9 pm and 2 – 5 pm (Saturday)
Laura Peturson – Wasteland/Wanderland
Alberta Printmakers, 7 – 9 pm
Wnoondwaamin – we hear them
Stride Gallery, 8 pm – midnight
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
Farmers & Makers Market at cSPACE
cSPACE, 10 am – 3 pm
Calgary ArtWalk Festival 2018
Saturday and Sunday, hours dependent on location
Calgary Artwalk and the Webster Galleries Grand Re-Opening
Webster Galleries, 10 am – 6 pm (Saturday and Sunday)
East Side Studio Crawl
Burns Visual Arts Society, 11 am – 5 pm
Open House & Pottery Sale – East Side Studio Crawl
Workshop Studios, 11 am – 5 pm
Out of the Studio: ArtWalk 2018 at Masters Gallery
Masters Gallery, 11 am – 4 pm
Art Therapy
Imageseekers Urban Concept Gallery, 11 am – 4 pm (Saturday and Sunday)
Guided ArtWalk tour with Art Proctor
Esker Foundation, 11:45 am – 4:30 pm
Ulrich Panzer : Frequencies
Christine Klassen Gallery, 1 – 4 pm
Unveiling: New Manhole Cover Art Celebration
Prince’s Island Park, 1 – 5 pm
Scot Bullick & Joan Dunkley: New Order
The Edge Gallery, 1:30 – 3:30 pm
Jesse Stilwell
Paul Kuhn Gallery, 2 – 5 pm
Fall Exhibitions Opening! Bradley Harms and Samantha Walrod
Newzones Gallery of Contemporary Art, 2 – 4 pm
Apik Art Gallery: 35th annual ART WALK
Apik Art Gallery, 5 pm –
Inglewood Night Market
Inglewood, 5 – 11 pm