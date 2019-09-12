Hot Art Round-Up: Sep 12 – 15

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

A Closer Look Tour: Niitsitapiisinni: Our Way of Life

Glenbow Museum: 1 – 2 pm

Sonja Neven: Magic Circles – Revealing Wonder

Jill Nuckles – Small Conversations

Blackboard Gallery, opening reception 5 – 8 pm

Shifting Shelter by Vessna Perunovich

Illingworth Kerr Gallery, opening reception 5 – 8 pm

Attila Richard Lukacs – Your Name Here

Herringer-Kiss Gallery, opening reception 5 – 8 pm

Closing Reception MFA Graduates Exhibitions

Nickle Galleries, 5 – 8 pm

Alberta Craft Council Artist Showcase Reception

cSPACE, 5 – 8 pm

Barbara Milne: Ambient Light

The Edge Gallery, 6 – 8 pm

Andrew Mirth – Tales from the Oort Cloud

New Edward Gallery, Thursday & Friday 7 – 10 pm, Saturday 2 – 6 pm

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Small Paintings in September

Webster Galleries, through September 28

Gallery Tour with Vessna Perunovich and Magda Gonzalez-Mora

Illingworth Kerr Gallery, 11 am and 2:30 pm

Fare Trade Fundraiser: 2 cents cart // Teresa Tam

CommunityWise, M:ST Performative Art: noon – 2 pm

Ghost Stories YYC – Group Art Show

Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, 5 – 9 pm

Inglewood Night Market

Friday and Saturday, 5 – 11 pm

2019 Autumn Members Exhibition

Artpoint, 5 – 9 pm

YYC Fright Fest 2019

Eau Claire Market, Friday – Sunday

In Bloom or in Doom / Adrian Gor

Alberta Printmakers, 7 – 9 pm

Reza Rezaï / Mehmoon

TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary, 7 – 11 pm

Only the Losers: Roy Caussy

Stride Gallery, 8 – 11 pm

Michèle Pearson Clarke / Suck Teeth Compositions

The New Gallery, 8 – 11:30 pm

Friday the 13th Adult Private Party

New Motion Gallery, 8 pm – midnight (ticketed)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Farmers Market Saturdays

cSPACE King Edward, 10 am – 3 pm

Paper Crafters Yard Sale

Thorncliffe Greenview Community Association, 9 am – 2 pm

New and Used Art Supply Sale

New Motion Gallery, 10 am – 3 pm

Angela Morgan: salt of the earth, peppering the sky

Gibson Fine Art, opening reception 10 am – 1 pm

Reza Rezaï: Artist Talk

TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary, 1 – 3 pm

Moonlight Market

East Village Calgary, 3 – 10 pm

Halloween Pet Parade & Costume Contest

Eau Claire Market, The Fright Festival: 5 – 6 pm

Saturday MASS Screening Series

Globe Cinema, 7 pm

Shona Rae and the Bona Fides New Music Release Party/Fundraiser for Elephant Artist Relief Society

Mikey’s on 12th, 9 pm – midnight

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Barbara Sternberg’s Untitled #1 (sun vision)

EMMEDIA Gallery & Production Society, 8 – 10 pm