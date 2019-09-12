Hot Art Round-Up: Sep 12 – 15

By HOT ART YYC
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12
A Closer Look Tour: Niitsitapiisinni: Our Way of Life
Glenbow Museum: 1 – 2 pm
Sonja Neven: Magic Circles – Revealing Wonder
Jill Nuckles – Small Conversations
Blackboard Gallery, opening reception 5 – 8 pm
Shifting Shelter by Vessna Perunovich
Illingworth Kerr Gallery, opening reception 5 – 8 pm
Attila Richard Lukacs – Your Name Here
Herringer-Kiss Gallery, opening reception 5 – 8 pm
Closing Reception MFA Graduates Exhibitions
Nickle Galleries, 5 – 8 pm
Alberta Craft Council Artist Showcase Reception
cSPACE, 5 – 8 pm
Barbara Milne: Ambient Light
The Edge Gallery, 6 – 8 pm
Andrew Mirth – Tales from the Oort Cloud
New Edward Gallery, Thursday & Friday 7 – 10 pm, Saturday 2 – 6 pm
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
Small Paintings in September
Webster Galleries, through September 28
Gallery Tour with Vessna Perunovich and Magda Gonzalez-Mora
Illingworth Kerr Gallery, 11 am and 2:30 pm
Fare Trade Fundraiser: 2 cents cart // Teresa Tam
CommunityWise, M:ST Performative Art: noon – 2 pm
Ghost Stories YYC – Group Art Show
Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, 5 – 9 pm
Inglewood Night Market
Friday and Saturday, 5 – 11 pm
2019 Autumn Members Exhibition
Artpoint, 5 – 9 pm
YYC Fright Fest 2019
Eau Claire Market, Friday – Sunday
In Bloom or in Doom / Adrian Gor
Alberta Printmakers, 7 – 9 pm
Reza Rezaï / Mehmoon
TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary, 7 – 11 pm
Only the Losers: Roy Caussy
Stride Gallery, 8 – 11 pm
Michèle Pearson Clarke / Suck Teeth Compositions
The New Gallery, 8 – 11:30 pm
Friday the 13th Adult Private Party
New Motion Gallery, 8 pm – midnight (ticketed)
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
Farmers Market Saturdays
cSPACE King Edward, 10 am – 3 pm
Paper Crafters Yard Sale
Thorncliffe Greenview Community Association, 9 am – 2 pm
New and Used Art Supply Sale
New Motion Gallery, 10 am – 3 pm
Angela Morgan: salt of the earth, peppering the sky
Gibson Fine Art, opening reception 10 am – 1 pm
Reza Rezaï: Artist Talk
TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary, 1 – 3 pm
Moonlight Market
East Village Calgary, 3 – 10 pm
Halloween Pet Parade & Costume Contest
Eau Claire Market, The Fright Festival: 5 – 6 pm
Saturday MASS Screening Series
Globe Cinema, 7 pm
Shona Rae and the Bona Fides New Music Release Party/Fundraiser for Elephant Artist Relief Society
Mikey’s on 12th, 9 pm – midnight
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
Barbara Sternberg’s Untitled #1 (sun vision)
EMMEDIA Gallery & Production Society, 8 – 10 pm