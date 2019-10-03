Hot Art Round-Up: Oct 3 – 6

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3

Unveiling Joe Fafard’s Last Major Work on Masters Gallery’s new outdoor exhibition stage

Master’s Gallery, opening reception 5 – 7 pm

Chris Cran and Mark Mullin Exhibition Opening Reception

Nickle Galleries, University of Calgary: 5 – 8 pm

Free First Thursday Nights

Glenbow Museum, 5 – 9 pm

Artist Talk: Burning the Midnight Oil with Dan Cardinal McCartney

Contemporary Calgary, 6 – 8 pm

White Rabbit

Nvrlnd.yyc, through October 25 (check link for date/time details)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4

Curated FALL Market CALGARY

Bowness Community Association, Friday (5 – 9 pm) & Saturday (10 am – 4 pm)

Eclectikana: paintings and sculpture by Carol Nelson Meleshko

Framed on Fifth, artist opening 6 – 9 pm

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5

Farmers Market Saturdays

cSPACE, 10 am – 3 pm

YYC Alternative Fall Market

Inglewood Community Association Hall, 10 am – 4 pm

Gerard Burns: New Paintings

Loch Gallery, through October 12

Coven Collective

Tuxedo Park Community Centre, 11 am – 10 pm

Spooktacular Night Market

3333 Richardson Way SW, 6 – 10 pm

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6

Commonwealth Collectors Club // Fall Edition

Commonwealth Bar & Stage, 11 am – 5 pm

Alberta Ballet Costume Sale! Open to the public!

Alberta Ballet, noon – 5 pm