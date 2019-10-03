Hot Art Round-Up: Oct 3 – 6

By HOT ART YYC
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3
Unveiling Joe Fafard’s Last Major Work on Masters Gallery’s new outdoor exhibition stage
Master’s Gallery, opening reception 5 – 7 pm
Chris Cran and Mark Mullin Exhibition Opening Reception
Nickle Galleries, University of Calgary: 5 – 8 pm
Free First Thursday Nights
Glenbow Museum, 5 – 9 pm
Artist Talk: Burning the Midnight Oil with Dan Cardinal McCartney
Contemporary Calgary, 6 – 8 pm
White Rabbit
Nvrlnd.yyc, through October 25 (check link for date/time details)
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4
Curated FALL Market CALGARY
Bowness Community Association, Friday (5 – 9 pm) & Saturday (10 am – 4 pm)
Eclectikana: paintings and sculpture by Carol Nelson Meleshko
Framed on Fifth, artist opening 6 – 9 pm
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5
Farmers Market Saturdays
cSPACE, 10 am – 3 pm
YYC Alternative Fall Market
Inglewood Community Association Hall, 10 am – 4 pm
Gerard Burns: New Paintings
Loch Gallery, through October 12
Coven Collective
Tuxedo Park Community Centre, 11 am – 10 pm
Spooktacular Night Market
3333 Richardson Way SW, 6 – 10 pm
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6
Commonwealth Collectors Club // Fall Edition
Commonwealth Bar & Stage, 11 am – 5 pm
Alberta Ballet Costume Sale! Open to the public!
Alberta Ballet, noon – 5 pm