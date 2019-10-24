  • eat
October 24th, 2019
where.ca > Alberta > Calgary > Hot Art Round-Up: Oct 24 – 26

Hot Art Round-Up: Oct 24 – 26

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24

Slippery When Wet
Marion Nicoll Gallery, through November 8

Chris Kuzmanovich : 50
Christine Klassen Gallery, 5 – 8 pm

Closing Reception: Tendere
Alberta University of the Arts, 5 – 8 pm

Michele Donohue Gallery Event – VCAD Calgary
Visual College of Art and Design, 5 – 7 pm

Transference – An Exhibition by Jayda Karsten
New Edward Gallery, Thursday 7 – 10 pm; Friday 7 – 10 pm; Saturday 2 – 6 pm

RAW Calgary presents Stellar
Marquee Beer Market & Stage, 7pm – midnight

 

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25

Meet Réal Fournier!
Webster Galleries, Friday and Saturday

Body Worlds: Animal Inside Out Exhibit Opening
TELUS Spark, 10 am – 9 pm

Calgary Night Market October
Eau Claire Market, 5 – 10 pm

Halloween Boo Bags – Family Arts & Crafts
North Mount Pleasant Arts Centre, 5:30 – 7:30 pm (pre-register)

The People’s Poetry Festival Art Opening 2019
Loft 112, 7 – 9 pm

Borough Burrow / Christeen Francis
Alberta Printmakers, 7 – 9 pm

 

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26

Palette Fine Art Show and Sale
Triwood Community Association, 10 am – 4 pm

Lisa Matthias & Chris Kuzmanovich
Christine Klassen Gallery, 1 – 4 pm

David More: Hidden Within
Edge Gallery opening reception, 1 – 4 pm

Jonathan Forrest: The Other Side of Colour
Newzones opening reception, 2 – 4 pm

William Duma: Twilight & Nocturne / Rivers & Streams
Wallace Galleries Ltd, 2 – 5 pm

Artist Trading Cards/ Trading Session
TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary, 5 – 7 pm

Le Cirque de la Nuit Presents: Odditorium
The Palace Theatre, 9 pm – 2 am

