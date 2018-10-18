Hot Art Round-Up: Oct 18-20

By HOT ART YYC
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 18TH
Exhibition Opening – Shona Rae: Re-Imagined Narratives
Nickle Galleries, University of Calgary: 5 – 8 pm
Exhibition Opening – Jude Griebel: Illuminated Collapse
Nickle Galleries, University of Calgary: 5 – 8 pm
Raw Calgary Presents Ovation
Marquee Beer Market & Stage, 7pm – 1 am
Peter Moller: Drawings & Paintings
Hotbox Gallery, opening reception 7 – 9 pm
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 19TH
Halloween Costume Sale
Ghost River Theatre, Friday 4 – 8 pm, Saturday 10 am – 6 pm
Rachel MacFarlane / Memory Gardens
Jarvis Hall Gallery, 5 – 8 pm
2018 ACAD Alumni Awards
ACAD, 5 – 9 pm
Joanne MacDonald & Thai Le Ngo: Progressions Openings
Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, Friday 5 – 9 pm, Saturday 2 – 5 pm
PPF Art Opening
The People’s Poetry Festival, Loft 112: 7 – 9 pm
Evidence of Paint 2018
Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 7 – 9 pm
What a Relief Steamroller Print Exhibition and Sale!
Prairie Dog Brewing, 7 – 10 pm
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 20TH
Farmers & Makers Market at cSPACE
cSPACE King Edward, 10 am – 1 pm
Calyx Fall Art Show & Sale
Saturday and Sunday 10 am – 4 pm
One Day Art Show and Sale
Calgary Sketch Club, 10 am – 4 pm
Anda Kubis: Vivid
Newzones, 2 – 4 pm
Eric Cameron – Thanatos
TrépanierBaer, 2 – 5 pm
Alberta Craft Awards Ceremony 2018
Alberta Craft Council, cSPACE, 7 – 10 pm