Hot Art Round-Up: Oct 17 – 19

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17

Nathan Pohan – So Sweet N So Cold

Marion Nicoll Gallery, through November 15

Exhibition | Tendere

Alberta University of the Arts, through October 28

Artist Talk with Roy Caussy

Stride Gallery, 6 – 7:30 pm

2nd Annual Chronic Art Show

New Motion Gallery, 6 – 9 pm

Under Prairie Skies – The Short Films of Mike Rollo (2008-2017)

Contemporary Calgary, 6 – 8 pm

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18

Calgary Tattoo and Arts Festival

BMO Centre, Thursday – Sunday (ticketed)

Calgary Gem & Mineral Show

Big Four Building, Friday – Sunday (ticketed)

Something to Crow About!

Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, 5 – 9 pm

Masquerade Gala: One Year Anniversary

Art Space & Design, 5 pm – 12:30 am (ticketed)

Billy McCaroll / Aftermath

Jarvis Hall Gallery, 5 – 7 pm

State of Art Society Fall Show and Sale

Strathcona Community Centre, Friday and Saturday

Warm Up To Winter!

North Mount Pleasant Arts Centre Open House, 6 – 8 pm

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19

Art Show & Sale

Calgary Canoe Club, 10 am- 5 pm

Annual Fall Art Show + Sale

Bridgeland Riverside Community Association, 10 am – 4 pm

In Conversation: Sybil Andrews: Art & Life

Glenbow Museum, 10 – 11 am (ticketed)

Fall 2019 Fibre Shindig

Hillhurst Sunnyside Community Association, 10 am – 4 pm

Dalhousie Art Show and Sale

Dalhousie Community Association, 10 am – 4 pm

Calyx Fall Art Show & Sale

1101-2 St NW, Saturday and Sunday

Jillaine Jurchuk, “Moving Forward”

Gibson Fine Art, 1 – 3 pm

Discovering Oscar Cahén (1916-1956)

TrépanierBaer opening reception: 1:30 – 4:00 pm

To Name An Other

Esker Foundation, 3 – 4 pm

Launch Party

Glenbow Museum, 7:30 – 10 pm