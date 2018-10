Hot Art Round-Up: Oct 11-14

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 11TH

Chris Kuzmanovich & Lori Lukasewich

Christine Klassen Gallery, 5 – 8 pm

Caroline Forde Spotlight opening

Alberta Craft Council, cSPACE: 5 – 8 pm

Stacey Maddock: Fractured Mandalas – Patterns of Life

Blackboard Gallery, cSPACE: opening reception 5 – 8 pm

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 12TH

Calgary Tattoo & Arts Festival

BMO Centre, Stampede Park

Friday (4 pm – midnight) Saturday (noon- 10 pm) Sunday (noon – 6 pm)

The Paint Exhibition (group show)

239 – 29 Ave NE, Friday (3 – 9 pm) Saturday (noon – 6 pm)

Mark Vazquez-Mackay: Five Years in Reflection

Artpoint Gallery, 5 – 9 pm

Harlan Thomas, Caran Magaw: Our Skies

Framed on Fifth, 6 – 9 pm

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 13TH

Farmers & Makers Market at cSPACE

cSPACE King Edward, 10 am – 1 pm

Tinyan Solo Exhibition

Gainsborough Galleries Ltd, noon – 5

Art from the Unknown

McDougall Centre, 11 am – 5 pm, Saturday and Sunday

2-DAY Event! Annual Fall Art Exhibition & Sale

Beacon Original Art, Bridgeland Riverside Community Association

Saturday and Sunday 10 am – 4 pm

Calgary Artists Society Fall Show

Parkdale United Church, 10 am – 4 pm

Lisa Brawn Mumsho Closing Reception

Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, 2 – 5 pm

Artist Talks: Lori Lukasewich & Chris Kuzmanovich

Christine Klassen Gallery, 2 – 3 pm

Joice M. Hall: GWAII Haanas: Islands & Sacred Sites

Wallace Galleries, Ltd, 2 – 5 pm

Andrew Mackenzie: Vertical Forms

Paul Kuhn Gallery, 2 – 5 pm

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 14TH

Annual Costume Sale

Front Row Centre Players, 3 – 7 pm