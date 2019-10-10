  • eat
October 10th, 2019
Hot Art Round-Up: Oct 10 – 13

Hot Art Round-Up: Oct 10 – 13

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10

Kipling West & Tom Bagley: Place Names – You Are Here
Blackboard Gallery/ cSPACE, opening reception 5 – 8 pm

Opening for Under The Skies: A.S. Helwig art show/fundraiser
cSPACE, 5 – 8 pm

Spotlight YYC – Benjamin Oswald
cSPACE, Alberta Craft Council, 5 – 8 pm

Paul Seesequasis – Exhibition Opening
Nickle Galleries, 5 – 8 pm

Gerard Yunker: Portrayal
Paul Kuhn Gallery, 5 – 8 pm

Carolina Vasquez-Lazo: Your Flesh and Blood
Alberta University of the Arts: The Wall Gallery, 6:30 – 8 pm

The 1938 International Amateur Movie Show: A Reconstruction
Contemporary Calgary, 7 – 9 pm

 

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11

Art Works! Show
Dewinton Community Centre, Friday – Sunday, 10 am – 4 pm

Collin Zipp: Recent Acquisitions
EB Centre Street CTrain Station, 8 am – 5 pm

Artist Talk with Mia Rushton and Eric Moschopedis
University of Calgary Department of Art, 11 am – 12:30 pm

HEX Halloween & Entertainment Expo 2019
BMO Centre, Friday (5 – 10 pm) Saturday & Sunday (noon – 10 pm) Monday (11 am – 5 pm)

Mamanaw Pekiskwewina: Mother Tongues
Central Calgary Public Library, through December 14

 

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12

Farmers Market Saturdays
cSPACE, 10 am – 3 pm

Calgary’s Annual Zombie Walk
Tomkins Park, 8 am – noon

Earth
Calgary Central Library, 1 – 3 pm

Lucid Dreams Artshow
Nvrlnd.yyc, 1 – 10 pm

Who Ya Gonna Call? Village Square Library
Calgary Public Library, 2 – 4 pm

Ghost Stories Closing Reception
Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, 5 – 9 pm

 

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13

The Crow
Plaza Theatre, 9 – 10:30 pm

