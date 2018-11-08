Hot Art Round-Up: Nov 8-11

By HOT ART YYC
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 8TH
Art for War and Peace Exhibition
Micah Gallery at Fort Calgary (through November 11)
Art talk on November 11 at noon
First Solo Art Exhibition: Mosaic Portraits
Studio C, cSPACE: 5 – 7 pm
Nicole Mary – Safety Nets
Marion Nicoll Gallery, ACAD: 6 – 8 pm
Alexa Bunnell: maybe there is enough room for the two of us in this town after all
The Wall Gallery, ACAD: 6 – 8 pm
Sarabeth Carnat: Sublime
Fine Art Jewellery Exhibition and Sale (through Dec 29)
Opening Reception: Thursday, 5 – 8pm
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 9TH
Artist Talk with Adrian Stimson
University of Calgary Department of Art, 10 – 11:30 am
Main Space / The Topography of Bodily Sentiments
The New Gallery, 6 – 9 pm
Mixed Media Art Night
Loft 112, 6:30 – 9 pm
I feel the air of another world: Jen Reimer & Magnus Tiesenhausen
Esker Foundation, 7 – 8 pm
Fluid Me – An exhibition by Mao Kun Chen, artists reception
The Bridge Inc, 7 – 10 pm
Hannah Petkau: ebb and flow
Untitled Art Society, opening reception 7 – 11 pm
You hold me, as I fumble to emulate your care
TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary, 7 – 11 pm
Jocelyn Reid: Lay your weight on me, I will make you free
Untitled Art Society, opening reception 7 pm – 1 am
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 10TH
Farmers & Makers Market at cSPACE
cSPACE King Edward, 10 am – 1 pm
Galleria Christmas open house
Galleria Inglewood, 10 am – 5 pm
Christmas in the Country Art Sale
Leighton Art Centre, Saturday & Sunday 10 am – 4 pm
Annual Fall Show & Sale
Calgary Creative Arts Guild, Montgomery Community Centre, 10 am – 4 pm
The Group Art society of Calgary’s Fall Show and sale
St Peter’s Anglican Church, 10 am – 4 pm
Southern Alberta Art Alliance 2018 Fall Art Show
Holy Cross Anglican Church, 10 am – 4 pm
Pop Up Shop Grand Opening
MarketSpot YYC, CrossIron Mills: noon – 4 pm
Joanne MacDonald and Thai Le Ngo Closing Reception
Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, 2 – 5 pm
Maria Loaiza resident artist meet and greet
Motion Gallery, 5 – 7 pm
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 11TH
Fort Calgary Artisan Fair
Fort Calgary, 11:30 am – 5pm