November 29th, 2018
where.ca > Alberta > Calgary > Hot Art Round-Up: Nov 29 – Dec 2

Hot Art Round-Up: Nov 29 – Dec 2

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 29TH

Deck the Walls! – Group Exhibition
Newzones Gallery of Contemporary Art, 5:50 – 7:30 pm

Kevin Sonmor – “Equus and the Others”
Newzones Gallery of Contemporary Art, 5:50 – 7:30 pm

Post Mini Show and Sale
University of Calgary Department of Art, reception and live auction 4 – 7 pm

 

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 30TH

The Small Paintings Show
Webster Galleries, 3 – 6 pm

Common Ground – Art Show
Colony Photography Studio and Cowork Space, 5 – 10 pm

Calgary Night Market Holiday Shopping Series
Eau Claire Market, 5 – 11 pm

This Place is Ours: Coven Retrospective
Stride Gallery, 8 pm – midnight

 

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 1ST

Splash Art Christmas Market 2018
Neon Milkshake Art Studio, Saturday and Sunday 9:30 am – 3:30 pm

YYC Alternative Market
Inglewood Community Hall, 10 am – 4 pm

The 2018 Calgary Expo Holiday Market
BMO Centre, Saturday 10 am – 6 pm, Sunday 10 am – 5 pm 

Farmers & Makers Market at cSPACE
cSPACE King Edward, 10 am – 1 pm 

Craft Market at North Glenmore Park Community Association
10 am – 3 pm

Christmas Group Show
Gibson Fine Art, 10 am – 5 pm, through January 5

Solo Exhibition Opening – Jean Pederson
The Collectors’ Gallery of Art, noon – 4 pm

Artist Advocacy + Advice: Free Drop-In!
Carfac Alberta, TRUCK Contemporary Art: 2 – 4 pm

 

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 2ND

Art Acoustic Sunday Series
Art On 9th, 10 am – noon

Wildflower Art Salon & Sale
Wildflower Arts Centre, 10 am – 4 pm

Wolf Willow Winter Sale
Wolf Willow Studio, 10 am – 4 pm

Moe Shelley’s Annual Holiday Handmade Market
Palomino Smokehouse and Social Club, 10:30 am – 5 pm

Art in The Hood
Ramsay Community Association, 11 am – 4 pm

“JaZzY”, Cityview Salon
Kat Lakeman Studio, noon – 5 pm

 

