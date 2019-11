Hot Art Round-Up: Nov 28 – Dec 1

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 28

History Happenings. Deck the Holidays.

Lougheed House, 5:30 – 9:30 pm (ticketed)

Peter Hoffer: A Natural Progression

Deck the Walls!

Newzones, opening reception 5:30 – 7:30 pm

Collider x Calgary Cinematheque Present 2001: A Space Odyssey

Centennial Planetarium, 6 – 9 pm

Publication launch and Curator & Artist Conversation

TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary, 7 – 9 pm

Even in the Quietest Moments – An exhibition by Edward J. Nyikes

New Edward Gallery, Thursday – Saturday

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29

Art Calgary: Calgary’s Art Fair

Mona Lisa Art Salon, Friday – Sunday

Calgary Night Market Holiday E2

Eau Claire Market, 5 – 10 pm

Open House & Holiday Social at nvrlnd.

Nvrlnd.yyc, Friday and Saturday

Arts Commons Presents Artist Reception

Arts Commons, 5:30 – 8:30 pm

Pull Exhibition

Artpoint, opening reception 5 – 9 pm

Burnt Toast Studio Festivus Pop-up Open House

Burnt Toast Studio, 6 – 11:30 pm (pay what you can)

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30

Etsy Calgary’s One-Stop Christmas Shop

Golden Acre Home & Garden, 10 am – 4 pm

Calgary Expo Holiday Market

BMO Centre, 10 am – 6 pm

Les Thomas: The Bow River Paintings

Loch Gallery, exhibition opening and holiday reception noon – 3 pm

Fashion Revolution Holiday Market

Sunalta Community Hall, 1 – 7 pm

Artist Trading Cards

TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary, 5 – 7 pm

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1

Wildflower Arts Salon – Winter Art Show and Sale

Wildflower Arts Centre, 10 am – 4 pm