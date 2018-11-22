Hot Art Round-Up: Nov 22-25

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 22ND

Calgary Holiday Craft Market

SAIT Campus, 10 am – 4 pm

Fall Show + Sale │ First Night Fundraiser

ACAD, 5 – 8 pm

Messenger, an exhibition of Nick Rooney

New Edward Gallery, Thursday and Friday, 7 – 10 pm

Paint Night in Support of Calgary Visual Arts

The Tommyfield Gastro Pub, 7 – 9:30 pm

GIRAF Festival of Independent Animation

Quickdraw Animation Society, Globe Cinema: November 22 – 25

Klimt’s Women: Studio Presentation

Theatre Encounter, cSPACE: November 22-24 & Nov 29-Dec 1

7:30PM nightly, with a 2:00PM Matinee on December 1



FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 23RD

Artist Talk with Tamara Lee-Ann Cardinal

University of Calgary Department of Art, 10 – 11:30 am

Fall Show + Sale

ACAD: Friday, noon – 7 pm & Saturday noon – 4 pm

Curated Winter Market Calgary

Bowness Community Association, Friday 5 – 9 pm, Saturday 10 am – 4 pm

Robin Arseneault / Double Healing

Jarvis Hall Gallery, 5 – 8 pm

The Search for HMS Erebus & HMS Terror

Glenbow Museum, 7 – 9 pm

Alice – In Partnership with the GIRAF Festival of Animation

Calgary Cinematheque, 11 pm – 1 am



SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 24TH

Little Modern Markets Holiday Edition

The Official Rally Pointe Volleyball Club, 9:30 – 3:30 pm

Splash Art Christmas Market 2018

Neon Milkshake Art Studio, through December 16 (four weekends)

Holiday Market 2018

Bridgeland Riverside Farmers’ Market, 10 am – 3pm

YYC Alternative Market

Inglewood Community Hall, 10 am – 4 pm

Farmers & Makers Market at cSPACE

cSPACE King Edward, 10 am – 1 pm

Open House + Portfolio Review Day 2018

ACAD, 10 am – 2 pm

Small Business Saturday OPEN HOUSE

Uppercase studio, Crystal Ink, 11 am – 3 pm

Natalie Gerber: Studio Fabric Sale

cSPACE, every Saturday through December 15: 11 am – 4 pm

Amy Dryer: Primary

Masters Gallery Ltd, opening reception 11 am – 4 pm

Rotating Holiday Group Exhibition

Wallace Galleries Ltd, opening reception noon – 5 pm

Got it Made: A Handcrafted Market

Kingsland Community Hall, noon – 6 pm

Augmented Mural Launch Event: Won’t You Be My Neighbour

Crescent Heights Community Association, Buds of Buds: 1 – 2:30 pm

Mountains: Shaping the landscape

The Edge Gallery, opening reception 1 – 4 pm

The cREative Realm wrap up event

Blank Page Studio, The Coup: 3 – 5 pm

Wings—A show of work by Kathy Aldous-Schleindl

KAS Paintings, Loft 112: 7 – 9 pm

Let it Snow – Calgary

Alberta Craft Gallery, cSPACE: 7 – 11 pm



SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 25TH

Art Acoustic Sunday Series

Art On 9th, 10 am – noon