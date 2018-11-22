  • eat
November 22nd, 2018
where.ca > Alberta > Calgary > Hot Art Round-Up: Nov 22-25

Hot Art Round-Up: Nov 22-25

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 22ND

Calgary Holiday Craft Market
SAIT Campus, 10 am – 4 pm

Fall Show + Sale │ First Night Fundraiser
ACAD, 5 – 8 pm

Messenger, an exhibition of Nick Rooney
New Edward Gallery, Thursday and Friday, 7 – 10 pm

Paint Night in Support of Calgary Visual Arts
The Tommyfield Gastro Pub, 7 – 9:30 pm

GIRAF Festival of Independent Animation
Quickdraw Animation Society, Globe Cinema: November 22 – 25

Klimt’s Women: Studio Presentation
Theatre Encounter, cSPACE: November 22-24 & Nov 29-Dec 1
7:30PM nightly, with a 2:00PM Matinee on December 1


FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 23RD

Artist Talk with Tamara Lee-Ann Cardinal
University of Calgary Department of Art, 10 – 11:30 am

Fall Show + Sale
ACAD: Friday, noon – 7 pm & Saturday noon – 4 pm

Curated Winter Market Calgary
Bowness Community Association, Friday 5 – 9 pm, Saturday 10 am – 4 pm

Robin Arseneault / Double Healing
Jarvis Hall Gallery, 5 – 8 pm

The Search for HMS Erebus & HMS Terror
Glenbow Museum, 7 – 9 pm

Alice – In Partnership with the GIRAF Festival of Animation
Calgary Cinematheque, 11 pm – 1 am


SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 24TH

Little Modern Markets Holiday Edition
The Official Rally Pointe Volleyball Club, 9:30 – 3:30 pm

Splash Art Christmas Market 2018
Neon Milkshake Art Studio, through December 16 (four weekends)

Holiday Market 2018
Bridgeland Riverside Farmers’ Market, 10 am – 3pm

YYC Alternative Market
Inglewood Community Hall, 10 am – 4 pm

Farmers & Makers Market at cSPACE
cSPACE King Edward, 10 am – 1 pm 

Open House + Portfolio Review Day 2018
ACAD, 10 am – 2 pm 

Small Business Saturday OPEN HOUSE
Uppercase studio, Crystal Ink, 11 am – 3 pm

Natalie Gerber: Studio Fabric Sale
cSPACE, every Saturday through December 15: 11 am – 4 pm 

Amy Dryer: Primary
Masters Gallery Ltd, opening reception 11 am – 4 pm

Rotating Holiday Group Exhibition
Wallace Galleries Ltd, opening reception noon – 5 pm 

Got it Made: A Handcrafted Market
Kingsland Community Hall, noon – 6 pm

Augmented Mural Launch Event: Won’t You Be My Neighbour
Crescent Heights Community Association, Buds of Buds: 1 – 2:30 pm

Mountains: Shaping the landscape
The Edge Gallery, opening reception 1 – 4 pm

The cREative Realm wrap up event
Blank Page Studio, The Coup: 3 – 5 pm 

Wings—A show of work by Kathy Aldous-Schleindl
KAS Paintings, Loft 112: 7 – 9 pm

Let it Snow – Calgary
Alberta Craft Gallery, cSPACE: 7 – 11 pm


SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 25TH

Art Acoustic Sunday Series
Art On 9th, 10 am – noon

