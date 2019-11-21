  • eat
where.ca > Alberta > Calgary > Hot Art Round-Up: Nov 21 – 24

Hot Art Round-Up: Nov 21 – 24

By HOT ART YYC

 

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21

Nickle at Noon: Artifacts of Biodiversity
Nickle Galleries, noon – 1 pm

GIRAF 15 Festival of Independent Animation
Globe Cinema, various times

Design & Thinking GDC Movie Night
The Plaza Theatre, 6:30 – 8:30 pm

Salon Series: Yvonne Mullock
Glenbow Museum, 7 – 9:30 pm

First-Look Christmas Gala
Lougheed House, 7 – 11 pm

 

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22

Artist Talk with Svea Ferguson
University of Calgary Department of Art, 11 am – 12:30 pm

AUArts SA Fall Show + Sale | First Night Fundraiser
Alberta University of the Arts, 5 – 8 pm

Calgary Night Market Holiday Edition
Eau Claire Market, 5 – 10 pm

soft bodied oddities : Laura Findlay & Corri- Lynn Tetz
Jarvis Hall Gallery, 6 – 8 pm

Wall of Fire book launch and masquerade!
cSPACE, 7 – 9 pm

 

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23

Farmers Market Saturdays
cSPACE King Edward, 10 am – 3 pm

YYC Alternative Winter Market
Inglewood Community Association Hall, 10 am – 4 pm

Authentically Indigenous Urban Craft Market – Holiday Edition
The Kerby Centre Gym, 10 am – 4 pm

Holiday Artisan Fair
Fort Calgary, Saturday & Sunday

Small and Mighty Artworks Juried Art Show and Sale
Mona Lisa Artists’ Materials Ltd, 10 am – 6 pm

AUArts Open House
Alberta University of the Arts, 1 – 4 pm

Mark Mullin: Rigamarole
Paul Kuhn Gallery, opening reception 2 – 5 pm

Let it Snow 2019 – Calgary
cSPACE, 7 – 11 pm (ticketed)

 

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24

Christmas Trunk Show: Cindy Lee & Shona Rae
Framed on Fifth, 1 – 4 pm

