Hot Art Round-Up: Nov 21 – 24

By HOT ART YYC
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21
Nickle at Noon: Artifacts of Biodiversity
Nickle Galleries, noon – 1 pm
GIRAF 15 Festival of Independent Animation
Globe Cinema, various times
Design & Thinking GDC Movie Night
The Plaza Theatre, 6:30 – 8:30 pm
Salon Series: Yvonne Mullock
Glenbow Museum, 7 – 9:30 pm
First-Look Christmas Gala
Lougheed House, 7 – 11 pm
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22
Artist Talk with Svea Ferguson
University of Calgary Department of Art, 11 am – 12:30 pm
AUArts SA Fall Show + Sale | First Night Fundraiser
Alberta University of the Arts, 5 – 8 pm
Calgary Night Market Holiday Edition
Eau Claire Market, 5 – 10 pm
soft bodied oddities : Laura Findlay & Corri- Lynn Tetz
Jarvis Hall Gallery, 6 – 8 pm
Wall of Fire book launch and masquerade!
cSPACE, 7 – 9 pm
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23
Farmers Market Saturdays
cSPACE King Edward, 10 am – 3 pm
YYC Alternative Winter Market
Inglewood Community Association Hall, 10 am – 4 pm
Authentically Indigenous Urban Craft Market – Holiday Edition
The Kerby Centre Gym, 10 am – 4 pm
Holiday Artisan Fair
Fort Calgary, Saturday & Sunday
Small and Mighty Artworks Juried Art Show and Sale
Mona Lisa Artists’ Materials Ltd, 10 am – 6 pm
AUArts Open House
Alberta University of the Arts, 1 – 4 pm
Mark Mullin: Rigamarole
Paul Kuhn Gallery, opening reception 2 – 5 pm
Let it Snow 2019 – Calgary
cSPACE, 7 – 11 pm (ticketed)
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24
Christmas Trunk Show: Cindy Lee & Shona Rae
Framed on Fifth, 1 – 4 pm