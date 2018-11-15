  • eat
  • shop
  • see
  • go
  • stay
  • daytrip
  • map
  • calendar
  • transport
  • weather
  • currency
  • tofrom
November 15th, 2018
where.ca > Alberta > Calgary > Hot Art Round-Up: Nov 15-18

Hot Art Round-Up: Nov 15-18

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 15TH

The Small Carvings Exhibit and Sale
Webster Galleries, through November 30

Art Market Art & Craft Fair 2018
Telus Convention Centre
Thursday & Friday (10 am – 9 pm) Saturday (10 am – 7 pm)  Sunday (10am – 5 pm)

Robert Bateman Sale
Avenida Art & Framing Gallery (through December 24)

Femme Wave 2018
Thursday – Sunday, various times and venues

 

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 16TH

Christmas Artisan Sale
Christ Church, Friday 4 – 9 pm, Saturday 9 am – 5 pm

Thorncliffe Greenview Craft Fair
Thorncliffe Greenview Community Association, Friday 5 – 9 pm, Saturday 10 am – 3 pm

Anna Ostberg: Contrast + Camouflage
Ruberto Ostberg Gallery: opening receptions Friday (5 – 9 pm) Saturday (2 – 5 pm)

Calgary Night Market Holiday Shopping Series
Eau Claire Market, 5 – 11 pm

Christmas Launch & Open House
Loughheed House, 6 – 9 pm

The space, which is in between and neither before nor after
Blank Page Studio, Friday – Sunday

Kyle Beal solo exhibition
VIVIANEART Gallery, opening reception 6 – 9 pm

 

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 17TH

Connections 17 – Art Sale
756 Parkridge Dr SE, 10 am – 5 pm

Farmers & Makers Market at cSPACE
cSPACE King Edward, 10 am – 1 pm

Winter Market
Millican Ogden Community Association, 10 am – 4 pm

Art Exhibition and Sale
Calgary Sketch Club, Canyon Meadows Community Association: 10 am – 4 pm

Hand Made Here Holiday Art Show and Sale 2018
Triwood Community Hall, Saturday & Sunday, 10 am – 5 pm

Christmas Show
Stephen Lowe Art Gallery, through December 24

Artisan Holiday Market
Marlborough Park Community Association, 11 am – 5 pm

Bee Kingdom Glass Christmas Sale 2018
Saturday & Sunday, noon – 5 pm

Robert E. Wood Solo Exhibition
Gainsborough Galleries, noon – 5 pm

Meet & Greet with Chris Kuzmanovich
Christine Klassen Gallery, 1 – 3 pm

Marjan Eggermont & Bill Laing – Opening Receptions
Herringer Kiss Gallery, 2 – 5 pm

Anthony Redpath: Distilled
Paul Kuhn Gallery, 2 – 5 pm

Do More with More – Stride Gallery Annual Art Auction Fundraiser
Stride Gallery, 8 pm – 11 pm


SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 18TH

Open Studio: The Stimulant
Arts Commons, 1 – 5 pm

Perspectives YYC Presents: Austin Kamenz
Vintage Caffeine Company (West Hillhurst), 2 – 5 pm

arrow graphic

OUR FULL Calgary COVERAGE

, , , , , ,

Comment on this article

Comments are closed.