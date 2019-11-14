Hot Art Round-Up: Nov 14 – 17

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Art Market Art & Craft Sale 2019

Calgary TELUS Convention Centre, Thursday – Sunday

Sharyn Roit Miller Inspiration Intuition

cSPACE, 5 – 8 pm

Mel Smit – Moments: Perhaps, Imagined

Blackboard Gallery, cSPACE: 5 – 8 pm

The Butter Dish – Exhibition Reception YYC

cSPACE: 5 – 8 pm

With Bells On – a cSPACE Showcase Event

cSPACE: 5 – 9 pm

Laid/e: The Toulouse-Lautrec Project

cSPACE, Theatre Encounter: 8 dates, through November 23

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Spruce Meadows International Christmas Market

Spruce Meadows, November 15 – December 1

Contextural’s 2019 Artisan Christmas Sale

Christ Church Calgary, 4 – 9 pm

Anna Ostberg / The Nature of Light – Opening Receptions

Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, Friday 5 – 9 pm & Saturday 2 – 5 pm

Sheila Kernan, “I Have Something to Say”

Gibson Fine Art, 6 – 9 pm

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Draw Till You Drop VI

November 16-17, 9:00 am to 7:00 pm

The address of the venue will be emailed to the ticket holders.

Hand Made Here Holiday Art Show and Sale 2019

Triwood Community Association, Saturday & Sunday, 10 am – 5 pm

Enchanted Artisan Market YYC

Marda Loop Communities Association, 10:20 am – 4 pm

Abilities Art Exhibition and Sale

New Motion Gallery, 1 – 5 pm

A Portrait Show: Alex Bierk, Erik Olson, Kris Knight, Tyler Bright Hilton and Winnie Truong

Vivianeart, opening reception 2 – 5 pm

Reflections from the Dating Pool Book Launch

Webster Galleries, 7 – 9:30 pm

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17

Fairview Pottery Studios Annual Fall Sale

Kingsland Community Centre, 10 am – 2 pm

Umbrella Talks 3: Artist Survival Guide

Community Wise, Elephant Artist Relief Society: 1 – 3 pm