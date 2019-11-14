  • eat
November 14th, 2019
where.ca > Alberta > Calgary > Hot Art Round-Up: Nov 14 – 17

Hot Art Round-Up: Nov 14 – 17

By HOT ART YYC

 

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Art Market Art & Craft Sale 2019
Calgary TELUS Convention Centre, Thursday – Sunday

Sharyn Roit Miller Inspiration Intuition
cSPACE, 5 – 8 pm

Mel Smit – Moments: Perhaps, Imagined
Blackboard Gallery, cSPACE: 5 – 8 pm

The Butter Dish – Exhibition Reception YYC
cSPACE: 5 – 8 pm

With Bells On – a cSPACE Showcase Event
cSPACE: 5 – 9 pm

Laid/e: The Toulouse-Lautrec Project
cSPACE, Theatre Encounter: 8 dates, through November 23

 

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Spruce Meadows International Christmas Market
Spruce Meadows, November 15 – December 1

Contextural’s 2019 Artisan Christmas Sale
Christ Church Calgary, 4 – 9 pm

Anna Ostberg / The Nature of Light – Opening Receptions
Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, Friday 5 – 9 pm & Saturday 2 – 5 pm

Sheila Kernan, “I Have Something to Say”
Gibson Fine Art, 6 – 9 pm

 

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Draw Till You Drop VI
November 16-17, 9:00 am to 7:00 pm
The address of the venue will be emailed to the ticket holders.

Hand Made Here Holiday Art Show and Sale 2019
Triwood Community Association, Saturday & Sunday, 10 am – 5 pm

Enchanted Artisan Market YYC
Marda Loop Communities Association, 10:20 am – 4 pm

Abilities Art Exhibition and Sale
New Motion Gallery, 1 – 5 pm

A Portrait Show: Alex Bierk, Erik Olson, Kris Knight, Tyler Bright Hilton and Winnie Truong
Vivianeart, opening reception 2 – 5 pm

Reflections from the Dating Pool Book Launch
Webster Galleries, 7 – 9:30 pm

 

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17

Fairview Pottery Studios Annual Fall Sale
Kingsland Community Centre, 10 am – 2 pm

Umbrella Talks 3: Artist Survival Guide
Community Wise, Elephant Artist Relief Society: 1 – 3 pm

