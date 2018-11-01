  • eat
November 1st, 2018
where.ca > Alberta > Calgary > Hot Art Round-Up: Nov 1-3

Hot Art Round-Up: Nov 1-3

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 1ST

Opening Day and Family Fun Weekend at the new Central Library
Thursday – Sunday

First Year MFA Group Exhibition
Little Gallery, University of Calgary Department of Art
Thursday & Friday 8:30 am – 4:30 pm, closing reception Friday 5 – 7 pm

New Oil Paintings by Patricia Bellerose
Webster Galleries, through November 13

Festival of Crafts 2018
BMO Centre, Thursday – Sunday

Free First Thursday Night
Glenbow Museum, 5 – 9 pm

 

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 2ND

Live Art Auction + Preview
Levis Fine Art Auctions, Mount Royal University
Previews: Friday (5 – 8 pm), Saturday (10am – 5pm), Sunday (10am – 1pm)
Auction begins at 1pm

Calgary Night Market Holiday Shopping Series
Eau Claire Market, 5 – 11 pm

Muslim Art Movement VI
Festival Hall, 6:30 – 11 pm

 

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 3RD

Farmers & Makers Market at cSPACE
cSPACE King Edward, 10 am – 1 pm

What if we were alive
Untitled Art Society, 11 am – 5 pm

Sarabeth Carnat: Sublime
Blackboard Gallery, Fine Art Jewellery Exhibition and Sale
Nov 3 – Dec 29, Opening Reception Nov 8, 5-8pm

Meet & Greet with Lori Lukasewich
Christine Klassen Gallery, 1 – 3 pm

David Alexander: A fifty year boots & brain journey in the land
Wallace Galleries, 2 – 5 pm

Dan Cardinal McCartney: Misgendering Mouthfuls
Untitled Art Society, 3 – 5 pm

Ryan Jason Allen Willert Art Exhibition
The Dandelion, 6 – 9 pm

 

